﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Contemporary hip-hop dance delves into deep struggles

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
"BLKDOG," a contemporary hip-hop dance that delves into depression and the struggle of marginalized youngsters is coming to Chinese audiences for the first time this weekend.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0

"BLKDOG," an award-winning hip-hop dance that delves into depression and the struggle of marginalized youngsters, will make its China debut at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater this weekend.

Co-produced by Sweden's Norrlandsoperan and England's Sadler's Wells, "BLKDOG" was choreographed by Botis Seva and presented by dancers of his Far From The Norm company.

The name of the dance is inspired by English journalist and writer Sally Brampton's 2008 memoir "Shoot The Damn Dog," a partial reference to Churchill's description of his depression as a "black dog," which recounts Brampton's experience of the condition and periods as an in-patient.

"BLKDOG" is Seva's haunting commentary on surviving adulthood as a childlike artist, exploring the inner battlefield of an aging artist who tries to retain his youth while searching for coping mechanisms in the ultimate hunt for acceptance.

Integrating street dance, body language, and contemporary dance expression, "BLKDOG" pocketed the Best New Dance Production at the Olivier Awards in 2019, a monumental moment for hip-hop dance.

Contemporary hip-hop dance delves into deep struggles
Ti Gong

"BLKDOG" won the Best New Dance Production at the Olivier Awards in 2019.

Born in south London, Seva's talent as a dancer and choreographer emerged from experience nurtured on the street. Using dance as a personal means of responding to systemic racism and social deprivation, he established Far From The Norm at the age of 19, a company steeped in black pop culture.

In their padded hoodies, the "BLKDOG" dancers appear as a feral street gang on stage, and the work can also be considered a discussion on urban black youth and their ways of coping with hopelessness and fear, though the theme is presented in a humorous and vigorous way.

The performance is part of the ongoing China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Contemporary hip-hop dance delves into deep struggles
Ti Gong

The dance features hip-hop body language and contemporary way of expression.

Performance info

Dates: November 10 - 11, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Dance Center
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     