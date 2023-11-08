ShanghaiEye brings eyes of the world to the city

ShanghaiEye, a video IP for international communication, has been released in an upgraded version that matches Shanghai's status as a dynamic, competitive, and sustainable city.

SSI ļʱ



ShanghaiEye, a video IP for international communication, was released in a new upgraded version on Wednesday (November 8) to build a multi-dimensional ecosystem that matches Shanghai's global status as a dynamic, competitive, and sustainable city.

With a new website (www.shanghaieye. cn), the IP boasts three major products namely a 24-hour live streaming platform (ShanghaiEye LIVE24), international video sharing platform (ShanghaiEye PLUS), and an offline activities rand (ShanghaiEye MEET).

ShanghaiEye LIVE24 is also running 24 hours on YouTube, focusing on trending topics in Shanghai. Vivid stories of China will be told to overseas audiences.

Shanghai Eye PLUS will build an international collaboration network that radiates globally to over 2,000 television stations and new media platforms in 110 countries and regions around the world.

ShanghaiEye MEET will tap into the program resources and organize activities for the city's international community, schools, and foreign enterprises. Some of its events will also be held overseas to enhance international communication.

The IP is an effort of SMG International to tell exciting stories about Shanghai's urban development to overseas audiences and introduce a true and respectable China to the world.