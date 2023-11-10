Ski resort opens just an hour's drive from Shanghai

The Taicang Alps Resort includes six major themed experience areas, and was designed in collaboration with the world-leading ski resort operator, Compagnie des Alpes.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's ski enthusiasts now have one more option for a weekend getaway – the Taicang Alps Resort, which opened on Wednesday.



The resort, in Taicang of neighboring Jiangsu Province, is located only an hour's drive from Shanghai's urban area and includes six major themed experience areas. In collaboration with the world-leading ski resort operator, Compagnie des Alpes, the resort offers a wide range of activities for guests.

The Alps Snow Live Ski Resort, equipped with five slopes of varying gradients, is capable of accommodating the needs of skiers of different skills and ages. Guests can take pleasure in seven magic carpets operating simultaneously and receive professional skiing instructions onsite. For those who do not ski, the Alps Snow Live Ice and Snow Park offers more than 10 immersive snow entertainment activities, such as mountain crossing, ice palace adventures, and penguin interactions, which fully exhibit the charm of ice and snow.

Ti Gong

The original performance "Aurora Dream," which combines ice dancing and aerial shows, leads guests into the romantic and beautiful dream world of the Alps.

Additionally, the resort's Alps Cosmos has welcomed its first exhibition themed "Salvador Dali|Paul Cézanne Alps Story." Through state-of-art technology, coupled with the ice-and-snow-themed interactive exhibition hall, it brings a multi-dimensional, immersive and distinctly different sensory feast.

Ti Gong

At the opening ceremony, the Taicang Alps International Resort, in partnership with the Fosun Foundation and the Fosun Art Center, jointly launched the Taicang Youth Art Education Plan. The plan will donate 500,000 yuan (US$68,565) to the Fosun Foundation to invite 1,000 young students from primary and secondary schools in Taicang to visit the Alps Cosmos and regularly hold art education workshops at the Alps Times.