6th Sinan Art Appreciation Fair is in tune

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-19
Musicians from the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra have opened the 6th Sinan Art Appreciation Fair.
Musicians from the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra have opened the 6th Sinan Art Appreciation Fair.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, this year's fair will have musicians join hands with artists from home and abroad for eight events, with the theme music along the Silk Road.

Running through to December 20, the events will be held at Sinan Literature House.

Ti Gong

Artists perform at the Sinan Art Appreciation Fair.

Ti Gong

Percussionist Wang Yinrui (center) enjoys his new composition.

Friday's event saw history professor Ge Jianxiong, of Fudan University, help the audience explore the different instruments of the Silk Road through their shapes, unique features and stories.

On November 22, the audience can enjoy an East-meets-West concert featuring konghou, to be performed with percussion and cello. Konghou is a kind of vertical plucked stringed instrument that looks like harp.

The following events will guide the audience through the evolution of different instruments including ruan, pipa, sheng and suona, by having them played alongside their "siblings" from other countries.

With the aim of "bringing art to everyday life," the fair is free of charge.

Audiences can make reservations through several WeChat accounts, including those of Huangpu District, Shanghai Grand Theater, Sinan Mansions and Shanghai Chinese Orchestra. The concerts will also be livestreamed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
