﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Film Group hosts series of events to honor late filmmaker Xie Jin

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0
On Monday, one day ahead of Xie's 100th birthday anniversary on November 21, local filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals held a commemoration ceremony at Fushou Garden.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0
Shanghai Film Group hosts series of events to honor late filmmaker Xie Jin

A series of events are held throughout the year to commemorate celebrated film master Xie Jin.

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of celebrated Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin (1923-2008), the Shanghai Film Group has hosted a series of events throughout the year.

On Monday, one day ahead of Xie's birthday anniversary on November 21, local filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals held a commemoration ceremony at Fushou Garden to look back on the film master's artistic achievements and his contributions to the Chinese cinema.

While at Shangyu, Zhejiang Province, the filmmaker's hometown, film scholars and young directors also attended workshops and activities in memory of the prominent figure among China's third generation of directors.

The trailer of a documentary series about Xie's life and his 60-year career was also released.

A joint effort of the Shanghai Film Group and Shanghai Xie Jin Film Art Foundation, the documentary interviewed nearly 100 cultural celebrities and film who interacted with Xie. Many said they were deeply impressed by Xie's versatility, diligence, and perseverance in his art.

Shanghai Film Group hosts series of events to honor late filmmaker Xie Jin

Filmmakers, actors and industry professionals hosted a commemoration ceremony at Fushou Garden to look back on the late Xie Jin's contributions to Chinese cinema.

Shanghai Film Group hosts series of events to honor late filmmaker Xie Jin

Xie Jin directed many well-received movies during his 60-year career.

During Xie's film career, he directed a few highly acclaimed movies, including "Two Stage Sisters," "Hibiscus Town," "Woman Basketball Player No. 5," "The Red Detachment of Women," and "The Herdsman." His artistic style and cinematography have influenced generations of filmmakers in China.

Xie's representative movies are also exhibited at the Shanghai Film Museum and Shanghai Lingang Performing Arts Center.

"There is a group of young filmmakers following in Xie's footsteps to present excellent films with innovation," said Wang Jian'er, chairman of the Shanghai Film Group. "They are now the focus of our training programs."

In recent years, the Shanghai Film Group has increased its efforts in the development of classic IP stories and accelerated the layout of an entire IP franchise. It is also devoted to the cultivation of young film talent to bring new vitality to the domestic film industry.

Creation of the second season of the animated film series "Yao-Chinese Folktales" has started. Based on Chinese folktales about demons and monsters, the series will be developed into an influential, home-grown animated IP.

Acclaimed Chinese sci-fi novelist He Xi has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the group to bring his representative fiction to the big screen.

Director Xin Yukun, whose credits include the suspense drama film "The Coffin in the Mountain" and crime film "Wrath of Silence," will helm a live-action movie based on the group's classic animation "Dirty King."

Shanghai Film Group hosts series of events to honor late filmmaker Xie Jin

Shanghai Film Group is developing classic IP stories and cultivating young film talent to bring new vitality to the domestic film industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Film Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     