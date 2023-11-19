﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Mermaid shows and penguin parties at Ocean Park

Diversified activities are being rolled out at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area in celebration of the park's five-year opening anniversary.
Ti Gong

A performance featuring mascots of the park over the weekend.

Diversified activities are being rolled out at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area in celebration of the park's five-year opening anniversary, the park operator said over the weekend.

Among these, penguin birthday parties and commemorative festooned float shows are staged through to the end of this year.

Visitors are invited to take a warm quanjiafu (family) photo at the park with their beloved ones and share them on social networking platforms to win gifts.

There are also photo moments with marine animals at the park.

A total of 2,000 free admissions to the park are being delivered to those who have their birthday falling in November.

Performances featuring ultraman and the park's mascots of seven marine animals and baby shark dolls will also wow audiences.

Lucky draws are being held to mark the occasion.

When darkness falls, a flying man performance on water, and molten "iron flower," which comes from Henan Province and is part of its intangible cultural heritage, will also be staged at the park.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the park is under construction. It will comprise two pavilions with new themes and a commercial street under an IP cooperation.

A new resort hotel developed by Haichang will open to the public in 2025 in Shanghai.

Haichang Ocean Park has been conducting a "Big IP" strategy to enrich tourists' experience and boost consumption under serial cooperation with famous IP around the world such as Ultraman and One Piece.

Ti Gong

A mermaid show.

If you go

Opening hours: 9:30am-8:30pm

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Admission: 229 yuan per adult

Ti Gong

A birthday party with penguins.

﻿
