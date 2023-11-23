Feature / Entertainment

Revised version of classic Peking Opera on stage at Yifu Theater

Based on an 1979 novel, 'The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants' centers on Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960-1127) judge Bao Zheng's endeavors to combat crime, rebellion, and corruption.
The Peking Opera play 'The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants' is based on a novel published in 1879. Heroes with martial arts stunts are featured in the play.

The complete version of the classic Peking Opera play "The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants" is being staged at Yifu Theater through Sunday.

Based on a novel published in 1879, the play in two distinct parts centers on Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960-1127) judge Bao Zheng's endeavors to combat crime, rebellion, and corruption with the help of martially gifted heroes including Bai Yutang, Zhan Zhao, and Yan Chasan.

The novel was first adapted into a Peking Opera play by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company in 1957. It received huge popularity in the city and ran for about nine months.

The new complete version of the play is visually stunning.

The play will be revised based on audience feedback in preparation for the 10th China Peking Opera Festival next year.

The newly revised version brings together the company's veteran and young performers to give the ancient Chinese story a modern look. Special vocals, singing scenes, and martial arts stunts are used to depict characters on stage and cater to the tastes of modern audiences.

Another highlight of the show is its stage design. With the support of large screen multimedia images, a series of well-designed stage settings work well with the plot to create an immersive experience of adventure for the audience. Officials from the Shanghai Peking Opera Company said that they would continue to polish and revise the show based on the feedback of audiences to prepare for next year's 10th China Peking Opera Festival.



Event info:

Date: November 23, 25-26, 7:15pm

Venue: Yifu Theater

Address：701 Fuzhou Rd

福州路701号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
