Immersive 8K projection project offers unparalleled art experience

Deep Space, Asia's first immersive 8K projection project, brings together global cultural intellectual property and combines cutting-edge digital art with audio-visual performance.

Deep Space, Asia's first immersive 8K projection experience project, will raise its curtain at the West Bund Museum on December 23.

The project brings together a massive collection of cultural intellectual property from all over the world and combines cutting-edge digital art with audio-visual performance to offer visitors an unparalleled theater and art exhibition.

From December 23 to April 21 next year, the first exhibition season will revolve around the themes of astronomy, art and travel.

Using digital art as a medium, different categories of the project will present to audiences the charms of music, theatrical art, and painting in a realistic and interactive way.

For instance, "8K Best" will display the most visually stunning works from the project's digital library, allowing viewers to enjoy the multiple charms of space.

"Uniview" will reveal the mysteries of the universe through space exploration and interstellar journeys. "Last Supper" will give the audience the opportunity to travel to the Milan of the late 15th century, and embark on a historical and artistic adventure to explore the secrets hidden in da Vinci's masterpiece painting.

The "Venice Revealed" category will lead the audience to experience the past, present, and future of Venice, and learn how French artist Raoul Duffy achieves inner happiness and tranquility during his travels.

Vastly different to traditional exhibition experiences, Deep Space enables visitors to "enter" scenes of the art journey, and to venture through space. Each themed artwork of the project resembles an interactive application, providing rich digital content and background information for visitors.

Event info:

Date: December 23-April 21



Venue: West Bund Museum

Address: 2600 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道2600号

How to purchase the tickets:

1. Use your WeChat app to scan the QR code below.

2. Translate the page into your preferred language using WeChat's built-in translation tool.

3. Follow the instructions to link your mobile phone number and purchase the ticket.