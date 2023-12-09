Elefunpop Art and Toy Show makes Shanghai debut

International on-trend toy artists and designers are at the 2023 Elefunpop Art and Toy Show, which is being held at The INLET in Hongkou District through Monday.

International on-trend toy artists and designers are at the 2023 Elefunpop Art and Toy Show, which is being held at The INLET in Hongkou District through Monday.

The Elefunpop Art and Toy Show is an extension of the Hong Kong anime, comic and game festival ACG HK. The Shanghai show is its mainland debut, attracting trendy art followers from the Yangtze River Delta region.

The latest animation and trendy toy products, including limited-edition items, have been brought to Shanghai by the 30 international designers and their brands from China, South Korea, Japan, France, Malaysia Indonesia and Thailand. Among them are Japanese toy design masters Kawamori Shoji, Oyama Ryu and Akinori Takaki.

Together with other international designers, they will take part in open lectures and autograph signing activities to interact with visitors in the four-day event.

The artists were also invited to design venue-limited editions toys and figures for the Shanghai event under the theme of "One Off Circus."

The exhibits are distributed in five shikumen (stone-gate) buildings under varied categories. There are mini shows like the Monchhichi 50th anniversary exhibition, the Garfield 45th anniversary exhibition, and Snoopy dolls display.

"I'm happy to be here and communicate with local trendy toy fans," said Thailand designer Sirinya Puengsuwan. Her Poriin series features various characters and their own stories.

"We want people to see themselves through these toys, including their imperfections, as well as their courage and kindness," said Puengsuwan.

Exhibition info



Dates: Through December 11, 10am-7pm

Tickets: 120 yuan

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口