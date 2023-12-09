Feature / Entertainment

Celebration highlights services available to film, TV productions

  12:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-09
The Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution, which has overseen the rapid development of the film industry in Shanghai, has celebrated its 10th anniversary.
Filmmakers and actors shared the stories behind the shooting of their film and TV series with Shanghai as the backdrop. From left to right: Stanley Tong, Yan Jiangang, Liu Jiang, Xu Zheng and Zheng Kai.

The Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution, which has overseen the rapid development of the film industry in Shanghai, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday.

Over the decade, the institution has offered domestic and international film crews a variety of services covering location coordination, camera and props rental and post-production, as well as information about film-making policies.

It is fueling the city's ambition to become a global hub for the creation and production of original film and TV series.

By the end of November, nearly 8,000 film companies and organizations had received consulting services from the institution. A total of 767 film and TV crews had gained coordination services for filming in the city's 400 or so locations.

"I am a beneficiary from the considerate services of the institution," said well-known Chinese director and actor Xu Zheng, recalling the shooting experience for the hit romance movie "B for Busy."

Xu, actor Zheng Kai, and filmmakers Yan Jiangang, Stanley Tong and Liu Jiang also shared unknown stories behind the shooting of their film and TV productions taking Shanghai as a backdrop.

Yan Jiangang is grateful for the support of the institution when he was filming the epic drama "The Road of Life."

A poster for "B for Busy," a romantic comedy set in Shanghai.

Yu Zhiqing (right), director of Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution, welcomed international crews and artists to create stories and shoot in Shanghai. The institution offers a wide range of film services.

"The institution helped the crew overcome many difficulties and made our filming in Shanghai go smoothly," Yan said.

Actor Zheng Kai has had multiple scenes filmed in Shanghai this year, including Wong Kar-wai's highly anticipated TV series "Blossoms."

"I have already moved my career back to the city in terms of Shanghai's excellent film and TV industry environment," said Zheng. "I hope more young filmmakers and artists will incubate and develop their projects in Shanghai."

According to Yu Zhiqing, director of Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution, a lot of excellent film and TV works produced in recent years have demonstrated a strong local attribute.

"Shanghai is a cultural landmark with distinctive flavors," said Yu.

"In addition to serving as an impressive urban backdrop, the city also provides a continuous source of inspiration for film and TV creators. With our sincere and free service, we welcome more crew and artists to come, create stories and shoot."

Outstanding film and TV productions will also have chance to be recommended to international film and TV festivals. Cultivation of young film and TV talent will be strengthened through the institution's diverse training courses.

A poster for well-received epic drama "The Road of Life."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
