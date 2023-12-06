Feature / Entertainment

Jay Chou hits right notes with UMG in seeking international fame

Ma Yue
  19:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
Chinese pop icon Jay Chou follows famed musicians like pianist Lang Lang and conductor Tan Dun in becoming a new partner artist of Universal Music Group.
Looking for further international development and fame, Chinese pop icon Jay Chou has become the latest Chinese megastar to reach a partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment.

Collaborating with global music labels is often considered a quick way for Chinese singers to broaden their market and reach overseas fans. The new deal will introduce the "King of Mandopop," as well as his works and China's pop culture, to a more global audience.

Ti Gong

Chinese pop icon Jay Chou

Chou has been a phenomenal figure on the Mandarin music scene since his groundbreaking debut in 2000 with "JAY." His illustrious career spans 15 studio albums. In 2003, TIME Magazine acclaimed him as the "New King of Asian Pop."

As a highly-rated singer, songwriter, and the record holder of 15 Golden Melody Awards, Chou's 2022 release "Greatest Works of Art" made him not only the first Mandarin artist to break into the top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, but also the first to top the Global Album Sales Chart.

Apart from the global marketing and distribution rights for Chou's extensive music catalogue and future projects, the deal also involves Chou's record label JVR, providing support to JVR's rising artists like Patrick Brasca and Young (Cao Yang).

Ti Gong

Universal Music Greater China Chairman and CEO Timothy Xu (right) poses with JVR Music CEO JR Yang.

Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music China, said the addition of Chou to UMG's artist roster underscores the company's commitment to elevating Mandopop music on the international stage.

Other renowned Chinese musicians UMG is currently working with include composer and conductor Tan Dun and pianist Lang Lang, as well as Hong Kong-based singer Eason Chan.

Like Chou, Chan is another bestselling Chinese singer and representative of Chinese pop culture. Under the UMG cooperation, his latest international tour covered six cities in North America.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Eason Chan
Jay Chou
