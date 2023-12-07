Discover the splendors of Mt Wuyi in 8k documentary

"Our National Park: Mount Wuyi," the second installment of the Shanghai Media Group's "Our National Park" documentary franchise, will begin to air on December 12.

Shot with an 8K camera, the three-episode documentary is the second installment of the Shanghai Media Group's "Our National Park" documentary franchise, following the success of its first chapter that centered on the Three-River Source National Park in northwestern Qinghai Province.

Next year, the series will also be dubbed into other languages for international audiences.

Mount Wuyi was listed as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 1999. The series offers a panoramic insight into the mountain's species richness and diversity, and vast and varied Danxia landscapes.

The three episodes focus on the picturesque landscape at Mount Wuyi in all four seasons; new species and biodiversity of rare animals, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and plants; and the types of tea growing in the area.

Chinese people's efforts, wisdom and solutions on ecosystem protection are also featured in the series. Among them are local tea farmers, forest rangers and biologists.