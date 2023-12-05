TV anchors perform pieces from award-winning radio series

"Prick Up Your Ears" anchors performed passages from the hit radio drama "A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains," based on an award-winning novel, for local audiences.

Wang Xing directed the series, which is based on local writer Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning spy thriller of the same name.

The radio drama has received 2.8 million "listens" and positive comments since its mid-August launch on Ximalaya.

The series centers around Party members who risk their lives for challenging missions. Its title is the same as Song Dynasty (960–1279) prodigy Wang Ximeng's famous painting, but it is a code for a covert operation.

TV anchors read and acted scenes and excerpts from the radio drama, using multimedia technology including lighting, sound effects, music, and projections to portray different characters.

SMG News hosted the event, which attracted over 100 listeners. The novelist Sun Ganlu was also present.

Sun claimed that his early exposure to radio dramas had an impact on his writing.

"Sound is a unique style that can allow people greater freedom for imagination," Sun said. "The anchors not only use their voices to portray characters and recreate this memorable history, but also demonstrate their abilities and talents beyond news broadcasting. It is very impressive."