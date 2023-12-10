'Endless Journey' cast charms audience in special IMAX showcase

The cast of "Endless Journey" have attended the film's IMAX special screening and met moviegoers at the HOYTS Cinema.

The cast of "Endless Journey" attended the film's IMAX special screening and met moviegoers at the HOYTS Cinema on Friday.

The cop film directed by Dai Mo will hit cinemas across China on December 15. It will also be released with IMAX version in theaters in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland on December 22.

Adapted from a novel based on real-life events, the film follows a police team's long and difficult chase of a murder suspect.

The nationwide chase lasts for around 12 years, and demonstrates the team's perseverance and devotion to uncover the truth.

To date, pre-sale movie tickets have already surpassed 20 million yuan (US$ 2.79 million).

According to actor Zhang Yi, who plays the leading role of captain, it is a touching story about the change in the fate of a group of people.

The former officers are sentenced to prison for years as they are involved in the accidental death of one of the suspects. But after release, they continue their pursuit.

The film's special screening in Shanghai received much applause.

Many movie buffs spoke highly of the touching in-depth portrayal of the characters' faith and delicate emotional changes during the ups and downs of life.