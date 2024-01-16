New cultural landmark for parent-child performances, activities opens in Qingpu

The Showay Arts Space for Families, Shanghai’s new cultural landmark for diverse parent-child themed performances and activities in suburban Qingpu District, opens to the public.

The Showay Arts Space for Families, Shanghai’s new cultural landmark for diverse parent-child themed performances and activities, opened to the public on Tuesday.

Located near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the theater will introduce high-quality children’s plays from around the world and serve as a cultural and artistic reception hall at the doorstep of suburban Qingpu District.

On its opening day, a public interest children’s musical was presented at the theater with the support of Qingpu’s Administration of Culture and Tourism and Youth League.

Around 200 students and teachers from neighboring primary schools attended the show and interacted with the performers on stage.

The theater offers an age-friendly space for a variety of parent-child performances. The stepped seating and interactive area for little kids can accommodate 190 to 220 spectators and create an immersive theatrical experience.

Over 30 international original children's plays will be introduced through 2024 from prestigious theater groups of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Argentina, the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia, etc. More than half of these plays will have their Asian premieres at the theater.

In the upcoming premiere season from March to June, 11 plays from eight theater troupes of six countries will be performed. Among them are the puppet show “The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” the comedy “The Little Dragon Story” and the monologue “Tom Thumb.”

Address: E238, Lane 58, Panzhongdong Rd, Qingpu District



上海市青浦区蟠中东路58弄E238