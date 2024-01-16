Feature / Entertainment

New cultural landmark for parent-child performances, activities opens in Qingpu

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
The Showay Arts Space for Families, Shanghai’s new cultural landmark for diverse parent-child themed performances and activities in suburban Qingpu District, opens to the public.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
New cultural landmark for parent-child performances, activities opens in Qingpu

The stepped seating and interactive area for kids at the Showay Arts Space for Families can accommodate 190 to 220 spectators and create an immersive theatrical experience.

The Showay Arts Space for Families, Shanghai’s new cultural landmark for diverse parent-child themed performances and activities, opened to the public on Tuesday.

Located near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the theater will introduce high-quality children’s plays from around the world and serve as a cultural and artistic reception hall at the doorstep of suburban Qingpu District.

On its opening day, a public interest children’s musical was presented at the theater with the support of Qingpu’s Administration of Culture and Tourism and Youth League.

Around 200 students and teachers from neighboring primary schools attended the show and interacted with the performers on stage.

New cultural landmark for parent-child performances, activities opens in Qingpu

In the upcoming premiere season from March to June, 11 plays from eight theater troupes of six countries will be performed.

The theater offers an age-friendly space for a variety of parent-child performances. The stepped seating and interactive area for little kids can accommodate 190 to 220 spectators and create an immersive theatrical experience.

Over 30 international original children's plays will be introduced through 2024 from prestigious theater groups of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Argentina, the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia, etc. More than half of these plays will have their Asian premieres at the theater.

In the upcoming premiere season from March to June, 11 plays from eight theater troupes of six countries will be performed. Among them are the puppet show “The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” the comedy “The Little Dragon Story” and the monologue “Tom Thumb.”

Address: E238, Lane 58, Panzhongdong Rd, Qingpu District

上海市青浦区蟠中东路58弄E238

New cultural landmark for parent-child performances, activities opens in Qingpu

Repertoires of the premiere season

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
NECC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     