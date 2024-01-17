Winter fishing fun at Xisha Pearl Lake with adventures and culinary delights

Winter fishing at the Xisha Pearl Lake Scenic Area on Shanghai's Chongming Island will continue until February 17, 2024, bringing an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Engaging in fishing is a truly captivating experience, and for enthusiasts, the pleasures involved can be somewhat elusive for the uninitiated.

The allure lies in the anticipation of the unknown – waiting for a bite creates a sense of excitement, as you're never certain what type of fish will emerge. Whether it's a sizable catch or a smaller one, the gratification of successfully bringing it ashore adds to the overall delight of the endeavor.

Winter fishing at the Xisha Pearl Lake Scenic Area on Shanghai's Chongming Island is a unique experience.

The inaugural Shanghai Xisha Pearl Lake Winter Fishing Festival opened on December 29 last year and will run through February 17, 2024.

Participate in an array of distinctive activities, including the use of Ban Zeng nets for fishing – an ancient technique featuring square nets supported by wooden or bamboo frames – which showcases a distinctive fishing and hunting culture.

Within this immersive experience, a row of six Ban Zeng nets is arranged near the floating platform on the lake. Visitors can actively pull the fishnet ropes, experiencing the vibrancy of the fish as ripples appear on the water. This interactive process allows participants to make guesses about the types of fish caught, adding an exciting element akin to the thrill of a "blind box" experience.

Moreover, visitors can take part in a range of activities at Xisha Pearl Lake, including gill net fishing (using a long strip-shaped net made by connecting multiple pieces), casting nets for fishing, angling, and the engaging technique of lure fishing, also known as bio-bait or imitation bait fishing. This method artfully mimics small organisms to entice larger fish.

Engaging in gill net fishing is a meticulous process, where 10 nets are strategically arranged in succession on the lake. Leveraging buoyancy, these nets unfurl vertically, descending to the lake bottom.

Boarding a small boat, you have the liberty to select any gill net in the lake and hoist it to capture fish. As the gill net is gradually lifted from the water, the spectacle unfolds – fish leaping and frolicking within the net, delivering a firsthand experience of the elation derived from a plentiful harvest.

Delve into the ancient art of casting nets for fishing, which involves arranging a fishing boat with two people on board – one rowing the boat and the other casting the net.

Actively immerse yourself in the process, casting the fishing net, welcoming the entry of fish, and relishing the sheer joy of a skilled fisherman.

The offerings extend to wheat straw art, crafted by utilizing the natural luster of wheat straw through processes like "smoking" and "steaming" to create unique artworks.

Educational displays on fish culture are available, alongside the enchanting experience of observing wild geese.

The fishing activities at Xisha Pearl Lake have consistently attracted countless fishing enthusiasts and professional anglers from around the world.

Xisha Pearl Lake stands as a testament to its rich biodiversity, showcasing a diverse range of fish species. Particularly noteworthy is the astonishing record held by the black carp, with the largest specimen on record weighing an impressive 75 kilograms.

In 2019, during the annual Xisha Pearl Lake International Lure Fishing Elite Competition, a British participant caught a black carp measuring 1.7 meters in length and weighing 81 kilograms from the lake.

So, what makes the fish resources here so abundant?

As the largest natural inland freshwater lake in Chongming, Xisha Pearl Lake spans an impressive 6,500 mu (433 hectares), with over 3,000 mu of water surface and a maximum depth of 8 meters. The expansive and crystal-clear waters, coupled with a rich food chain, create an ideal environment for fish to flourish.

A successful fishing expedition is not the end of your experience there. The scenic area offers complimentary fish cleaning services, and, with flavor enhancing condiments and seasonings, the freshly caught fish will be turned into delectable dishes for you to enjoy.

If you go:

Time: Through Feb 17, 2024

Venue: Xisha Pearl Lake Scenic Area, Pearl Lake Park | 西沙明珠湖景区明珠湖公园

Reservation Tel: 962021 (8:30am-4pm)

Event hours: 9:30am-10:30am, 1pm-2pm



For more details, please call 59603888