China's box office revenue tops US$700m in Spring Festival movie-going season

As of 11:42am on Wednesday, the fifth day of the Spring Festival holiday, China's Spring Festival box office revenue (including pre-sale) has exceeded 5 billion yuan (US$703.8 million), according to official statistics.

Domestic films exhibited notable success during the period, with the top three earners on the chart being domestically produced, namely "YOLO," "Pegasus 2" and "Boonie Bears: Time Twist."

On Tuesday, the domestic comedy film "YOLO" continued to top China's daily box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed. The film generated a daily revenue of 349.96 million yuan. It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2," which raked in 278.11 million yuan on Tuesday. The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third place, generating 170.89 million yuan that day.