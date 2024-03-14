High-quality Shanghai-produced audiovisual works showcased in Hong Kong

Shanghai-produced audiovisual content was displayed at the 2024 Hong Kong International Film and TV Market, one of the largest cross-media content-trading marketplaces in Asia.

At the event's Shanghai Showcase of Screen Productions, more than 60 Shanghai-based film and TV companies exhibited nearly 100 high-quality productions and networked with international buyers and industry professionals.

The audiovisual productions covered a wide range of genres and themes. Some were successful cooperations between Shanghai and Hong Kong. These include Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai's popular urban series "Blossoms Shanghai" and online series "The Legend of Heroes," which is based on the novels by Louis Cha, the late Chinese martial arts writer widely known by his pen name Jin Yong.

Some works offered the international expression of contemporary Chinese stories and values from different perspectives and dimensions while some visually presented unique Eastern aesthetics and the brilliant civilization of China.

Cultural documentary series "China Before China," sci-fi series "Three-Body," and fantasy series "Love Between Fairy and Devil" were all on the showcase list.

Linmon Pictures was one of the most eye-catching Shanghai film and TV companies at the event. Screening and remake rights to the company's urban drama "Nothing But Thirty" have been sold to six countries and regions. A new Thai version of the series was released at the time. To date, the company has distributed 20,000 hours of Chinese language content to over 190 countries and regions worldwide.

In recent years, Shanghai has committed to the construction of a global film and TV creation and production center. Many Shanghai-produced audiovisual works have impressed both domestic and overseas audiences.

Documentaries such as "21st-Century Maritime Silk Road" have been translated into multiple languages and exhibited at countries along the Belt and Road. Original online animated series "Yao-Chinese Folktales," "Scissor Seven," and "Link Click" have amazed international audiences. "Singing with Legends" also became the first domestic variety show with multiple foreign versions in Europe based on the successful Chinese format.

Officials said many of these productions portray Shanghai's urban landscapes and vibrant social life and become a window for the world to understand China.

At the event, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Shanghai Broadcasting Film and Television Producers Association signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly building a platform for communication and cooperation between the two regions, and jointly promoting the prosperity of cultural trade.