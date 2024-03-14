Feature / Entertainment

Three European orchestras set for Shanghai symphony in April

Three international conductors – Cristian Măcelaru, Wayne Marshall, and Stefan Plewniak – will make their debut in Shanghai, bringing along three high-quality European orchestras.
Three attention-grabbing international conductors – Cristian Măcelaru, Wayne Marshall, and Stefan Plewniak – will make their debut on Shanghai stage next month, bringing together three high-quality European orchestras to the city.

The programs in the three concerts at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center include a marathon-style complete set, as well as simple and friendly repertoire suitable for beginners of classical music, so as to suit the tastes of different audiences.

Ti Gong

The Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles

Led by conductor and violinist Stefan Plewniak, the Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles will pay its first visit to Shanghai on April 7. As the official orchestra based in the Palace of Versailles in France, it holds 100 music performances at the palace every year, being especially good at music from the Baroque and Romantic periods.

Two countertenors Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian and Théo Imart will join the Shanghai performance to interpret the Baroque music which features elegant style, strong rhythm and lots of vibrato and ornamentation. As the highest tenor in the male singing range, the countertenor's timbre combines masculine metal and feminine softness.

Two days later, the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with its concert under the baton of guest conductor and pianist Wayne Marshall.

Ti Gong

The ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

Different from the practice of interpreting romantic works and displaying the Vienna orchestra tradition in the past, the Austrian orchestra will perform for Shanghai audience a series of scores composed by John Williams for Steven Spielberg's films, as well as the equally well-known theme songs of Harry Potter, Hedwig's Theme and Star Wars. Marshall will perform two of Gershwin's classics, "An American in Paris" and "Rhapsody in Blue."

On April 17 and 18, Grammy Award-winning conductor Cristian Măcelaru will lead the WDR Symphony Orchestra to perform the complete set of Brahms' symphonies, making it one of the most important symphony concerts in Shanghai's classical circles in the first half of the year.

It has been nine years since the WDR Symphony Orchestra last performed the complete set of Brahms in China.

Ti Gong

The WDR Symphony Orchestra

Based in Cologne, Germany, the orchestra mainly performs at the two concert halls of the WDR Funkhaus Wallrafplatz and the Kölner Philharmonie. It appointed Măcelaru as its chief conductor from the 2019-20 season.

The orchestra will perform Brahms' Symphony No. 1 and No. 3 on April 17, and Symphony No. 2 and No. 4 on April 18.

Performance info

• Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles

Date: April 7, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

• ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

Date: April 9, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1,680 yuan

• WDR Symphony Orchestra

Date: April 17-18, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
