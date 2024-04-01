Feature / Entertainment

iQiyi's 'To the Wonder' to compete at Cannes International Series Festival

The Chinese web series "To the Wonder" has been selected as an official contender for the Long Form Competition at this year's CANNESERIES (Cannes International Series Festival).
"To the Wonder" will have its world premiere in Cannes on April 7.

The Chinese original online series "To the Wonder" has made the Official Selection for the Long Form Competition at this year's CANNESERIES (Cannes International Series Festival).

It is the first Chinese language long-form drama series to be chosen for this competition since its inception in 2018. On April 7, the series will have its world premiere in Cannes, where it will compete for five major honors alongside seven other international submissions.

The nominated series is an adaptation of Li Juan's award-winning essay collection "My Altay." Set in pristine Altay region in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the 8-episode series provides a unique narrative and sensory experience, merging light comedy with Li's literary aesthetics to explore themes such as natural veneration, self-discovery, and the basic-yet -resilient character of northern Xinjiang herders.

The series, produced by streaming site iQiyi, features an impressive cast and production crew, including well-known actress Ma Yili and veteran producer and actor Da Peng.

The eight-episode series is based on Li Juan's award-winning essay "My Altay."

The series recounts Chinese girl Li Wenxiu's gradual discovery of Altay's breathtaking beauty after returning to her village from the city. Director Teng Congcong explores global themes such as how art and love allow humanity to transcend language and national barriers.

CANNESERIES, now in its seventh year, is slated for April 5-10. It will feature worldwide talent, renowned screenwriters, and contributions from the diverse worlds of television and web series development.

The selection of "To the Wonder" for CANNESERIES is another milestone in the global awareness of Chinese language dramas. Before the series, iQiyi's other original Chinese series "Why Try to Change Me Now" was chosen for the Berlinale Series at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.

High-quality Chinese material is connecting with an increasing number of worldwide viewers and exerting a rising influence in the international entertainment sector.

iQiyi's "Why Try to Change Me Now" was screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival's Berlinale Series last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
