'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation

The Russian State Ballet, which is giving a new interpretation to the well-known fairy tale "The Nutcracker," will give two performances in Shanghai this month.

The Russian State Ballet is giving a new interpretation to the well-known fairy tale "The Nutcracker."



Based on ETA Hoffmann's story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," the ballet premiered in 1892 and has been adapted and reinterpreted 10 times since then. But the essential premise stays consistent: compassion and true love win over evil.



Today, "The Nutcracker" continues to provide ballet masters and performers with limitless opportunities for artistic development. Tchaikovsky's music allows dancers to express themselves freely, and the lavish and colorful stage decorations bring the fairy tale world to life.

The Russian State Ballet will perform at the Shanghai Center Theatre on April 20 and 21.

The performance, which combines graceful dancing with beautiful music, caters to every taste. Its magical stagecraft promises a vivid, colorful, and immersive theater experience.



Audiences will be transported to a mythical realm where a girl meets a toy nutcracker and embarks on a journey through a magical kingdom.

The Russian State Ballet is one of Europe's most well-known ballet troupes. Its visually stunning performances have earned it praise from audiences all over the world.

Event info:

Date: April 20-21, 3pm



Venue: Shanghai Center Theater

Address: 1376 Nanjing Rd W