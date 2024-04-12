﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
The Russian State Ballet, which is giving a new interpretation to the well-known fairy tale "The Nutcracker," will give two performances in Shanghai this month.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation

The ballet is based on ETA Hoffmann's story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King."

The Russian State Ballet is giving a new interpretation to the well-known fairy tale "The Nutcracker."

Based on ETA Hoffmann's story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," the ballet premiered in 1892 and has been adapted and reinterpreted 10 times since then. But the essential premise stays consistent: compassion and true love win over evil.

Today, "The Nutcracker" continues to provide ballet masters and performers with limitless opportunities for artistic development. Tchaikovsky's music allows dancers to express themselves freely, and the lavish and colorful stage decorations bring the fairy tale world to life.

The Russian State Ballet will perform at the Shanghai Center Theatre on April 20 and 21.

'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation
'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation

The performance combines elegant dance and beautiful music.

'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation

The performance, which combines graceful dancing with beautiful music, caters to every taste. Its magical stagecraft promises a vivid, colorful, and immersive theater experience.

Audiences will be transported to a mythical realm where a girl meets a toy nutcracker and embarks on a journey through a magical kingdom.

The Russian State Ballet is one of Europe's most well-known ballet troupes. Its visually stunning performances have earned it praise from audiences all over the world.

Event info:

Date: April 20-21, 3pm

Venue: Shanghai Center Theater

Address: 1376 Nanjing Rd W

'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation
'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation
'The Nutcracker' returns to Shanghai with new interpretation
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     