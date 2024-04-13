Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Studio Ghibli's Story Immersive Art Exhibition opened on Friday at the CMG International Media Port.

Running till October 31, the exhibition is a joint effort of Studio Ghibli, Alibaba Pictures and Damai, following their efforts to bring the award-winning animated feature "The Boy and the Heron" to China.

"The Boy and the Heron" was honored as the Best Animated Feature at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this year. It was also the second Oscar win for famous Japanese filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao following the success of "Spirited Away" at the 75th Academy Awards in 2003.

To date the film has made nearly 600 million yuan (US$82.9 million) at the box office on the Chinese mainland.

Covering a total area of 2,800 square meters, the exhibition combines physical scenery with digital light and shadow technology to lead visitors into the fantasy world of Studio Ghibli's top 10 classic animated works, including "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Castle in the Sky."

Most of these animated movies have impressed generations of Chinese movie fans with the heart-warming messages of kindness, courage, friendship, and the exploration of truth in life.

More than 10 Japanese craftsmen carefully polished and aged the displayed props. A total of 52 digital projection equipment offer visitors an immersive experience.

Stills from "The Boy and the Heron" are exhibited for the first time. Viewers can immerse themselves in the fun behind the new movie through scenes such as the Warawara circular curtain wall and the light and shadow tunnel.

In addition, the exhibition also showcased 600 books from Studio Ghibli's collection, and the world's largest six-meter tall Totoro outside the exhibition hall.

Toshio Suzuki, chairman of Studio Ghibli and a celebrated film producer, visited the exhibition. He said it recalled days he worked with Miyazaki Hayao and Isao Takahata to create classic animated films.

He Mi, president of Damai, noted that the positive and beautiful values and persistent pursuit of art conveyed by the animated films from Studio Ghibli resonate well with Chinese audiences.

"We hope that this immersive art exhibition, together with Studio Ghibli's animated movies, can help to boost cultural exchanges between China and Japan and improve both sides' mutual understanding of their cultures," He said.

"Our brand — Unlimited Art of Damai also looks forward to cooperating with more globally renowned IPs in the future."

Event info:

Date: Through October 31



Venue: CMG International Media Port 上海国际传媒港

Address: 2/F, 10 Longtai Rd

龙台路10号2楼