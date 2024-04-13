﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Studio Ghibli's Story Immersive Art Exhibition opened on Friday at the CMG International Media Port.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

The exhibition combines physical scenery with digital light and shadow technology to showcase the fantasy world of Studio Ghibli's top 10 classic animated works.

Studio Ghibli's Story Immersive Art Exhibition opened on Friday at the CMG International Media Port.

Running till October 31, the exhibition is a joint effort of Studio Ghibli, Alibaba Pictures and Damai, following their efforts to bring the award-winning animated feature "The Boy and the Heron" to China.

"The Boy and the Heron" was honored as the Best Animated Feature at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this year. It was also the second Oscar win for famous Japanese filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao following the success of "Spirited Away" at the 75th Academy Awards in 2003.

To date the film has made nearly 600 million yuan (US$82.9 million) at the box office on the Chinese mainland.

Covering a total area of 2,800 square meters, the exhibition combines physical scenery with digital light and shadow technology to lead visitors into the fantasy world of Studio Ghibli's top 10 classic animated works, including "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Castle in the Sky."

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

The exhibition will run till October 31 at the CMG International Media Port.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Stills from the new movie "The Boy and the Heron" are exhibited for the first time.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Most of these animated movies have impressed generations of Chinese movie fans with the heart-warming messages of kindness, courage, friendship, and the exploration of truth in life.

More than 10 Japanese craftsmen carefully polished and aged the displayed props. A total of 52 digital projection equipment offer visitors an immersive experience.

Stills from "The Boy and the Heron" are exhibited for the first time. Viewers can immerse themselves in the fun behind the new movie through scenes such as the Warawara circular curtain wall and the light and shadow tunnel.

In addition, the exhibition also showcased 600 books from Studio Ghibli's collection, and the world's largest six-meter tall Totoro outside the exhibition hall.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

The exhibition is a joint effort of Studio Ghibli, Alibaba Pictures and Damai.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Toshio Suzuki, chairman of Studio Ghibli and a famous film producer, also paid a visit to the exhibition.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Toshio Suzuki, chairman of Studio Ghibli and a celebrated film producer, visited the exhibition. He said it recalled days he worked with Miyazaki Hayao and Isao Takahata to create classic animated films.

He Mi, president of Damai, noted that the positive and beautiful values and persistent pursuit of art conveyed by the animated films from Studio Ghibli resonate well with Chinese audiences.

"We hope that this immersive art exhibition, together with Studio Ghibli's animated movies, can help to boost cultural exchanges between China and Japan and improve both sides' mutual understanding of their cultures," He said.

"Our brand — Unlimited Art of Damai also looks forward to cooperating with more globally renowned IPs in the future."

Event info:

Date: Through October 31

Venue: CMG International Media Port 上海国际传媒港

Address: 2/F, 10 Longtai Rd

龙台路10号2楼

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Visitors will be led into a fantasy world of animations.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations

Commemorative digital tickets.

Immersive art show takes visitors through world of animations
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Oscar
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     