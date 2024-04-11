﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese pianist Lang Lang honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Xinhua
  10:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
Chinese pianist Lang Lang was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in the category of live performance.
Xinhua
  10:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
Chinese pianist Lang Lang honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Reuters

Chinese pianist Lang Lang gestures during the unveiling ceremony of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, on April 10, 2024.

Chinese pianist Lang Lang was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in the category of live performance.

Lang is the first Asian pianist who has received a star on the iconic sidewalk.

"Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums worldwide, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success," said Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"One of the most influential classical musicians in the entire world, Lang Lang has over 20 million social media followers," said Nissen, adding that everything the pianist does is underpinned by his belief that "music makes life better — it heals, unites and inspires, and it makes us better people."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Lang Lang's outstanding contributions to the world of classical music and celebrate his extraordinary talent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame." Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

Lang recalled his upbringing and memories of Los Angeles, saying that music is the common ground for people from different cultural backgrounds.

Music is an important part of the cultural exchanges between China and the United States, the pianist told Xinhua. He hopes that more musicians and artists from China can serve as cultural bridges in the future and bring the elegance of Chinese culture to Western audiences.

"The world communicates through music," Lang said, adding that he hopes to inspire as many people as possible to learn a musical instrument.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     