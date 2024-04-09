﻿
Up close with prehistoric beasts in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-09
The British troupe Nicoll Entertainment will present an interactive puppet performance, "Dinosaur World," in Shanghai next week.
The interactive puppet show "Dinosaur World" will take to the Shanghai stage next week. Presented by Britain's Oliver Award-winning ensemble Nicoll Entertainment, it transports viewers into a wonderland for the brave.

These dinosaurs, ranging from charming baby dinosaurs to life-size behemoths, exhibit expressive facial expressions, lifelike skin, and feathers.

The plot revolves around the protagonist, Miranda, who grew up on a dinosaur-filled island. The giant friends treat her as a family member.

To cater to the children, the performance will be mostly in Chinese, with English used in places to allow audiences to enjoy the charm of the original West End production.

"The show gives audiences an opportunity to enjoy life-like dinosaurs," said writer and director Derek Bond. "The interactive part is exciting as young audiences will be invited to help Miranda feed and look after the dinosaurs."

Bond said that he thoroughly enjoyed the rehearsals, during which the puppeteers figured out how to make the dinosaurs appear alive on stage.

"The puppeteers maneuver the puppets around, and at some point, the puppets suddenly spring to life. You know they've got it right, and it's an amazing time. I hope Shanghai audiences enjoy the show," he said.

Performance info

Date: April 19-21, 10:30am/3:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
