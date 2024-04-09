Excitement builds for 29th Shanghai TV Festival

Hailed as a barometer of China's TV industry, the five-day event will present the Magnolia Awards ceremony, STVF Market, STVFORUM, and international TV showcase.

Excitement is building for the 29th Shanghai TV Festival (STVF), to be held from June 24 through 28.

The Magnolia Awards gathers both television and online audiovisual masterpieces and offers insight into the industry landscape.

As of the end of March 31, the 29th STVF has received nearly 1,000 entries from 57 countries and regions across the world.

The shortlist for the Magnolia Awards this year is expected to be announced in May, and the glittering Magnolia Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of June 28.

Established in 1986, STVF is known as China's first international TV festival. Over the past decades, it has driven the emergence of high-quality TV productions and the rise of talented professionals in China's TV industry.

The International TV Showcase will be held not only on traditional TV platforms and online video platforms, but at the city's cultural venues as well. During the offline public screenings across the city, creators and critics of the TV productions will be invited to give on-site commentary for the audience.

The STVF Market will be staged at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from June 24 through 26. It will gather exhibitors from the entire film and television industry chain and focus on project promotion, intellectual property promotion, industry salons, and one-on-one negotiations.

The STVFORUM, which will also be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, will feature themed forums and master classes, as well as online film and miniseries events. The themed forums will zoom in on the development of TV dramas, documentaries, and animations, along with topics such as technological innovation and international cooperation.