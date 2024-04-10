Russian State Ballet brings 'Swan Lake' to Shanghai

The famous Russian State Ballet will stage the classic ballet "Swan Lake" from April 16 through 21 at the Shanghai Center Theater.

The famous Russian State Ballet will stage the classic ballet "Swan Lake" from April 16 through 21 at the Shanghai Center Theater.

The Russian State Ballet is one of the most famous ballet troupes in the world. It has toured over 80 countries and regions, earning wide acclaim from audiences.



The troupe has preserved an important tradition in ballet, showcasing a high level of expressive art and ballet techniques.

An array of masterpieces with both classical and new original choreography have been staged by the troupe. Among them are "The Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty."

Event info:

Date: April 16-21, 7:30pm



Venue: Shanghai Center Theater 上海商城剧院

Address: 1376 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路1376号

Online ticketing website: https://www.musicfans.cn/h5#/pages-order/projectDetail/index?projectId=219063017