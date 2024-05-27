﻿
New live show to premiere at Shanghai Disneyland

New live show "The Adventure of Rhythm"

A spectacular new live show, "The Adventure of Rhythm," is set to premiere on June 3 at the Storyhouse Stage in Shanghai Disneyland.

Scheduled to run until October 7, the indoor show promises to take guests on an exhilarating musical journey around the globe. It will feature a blend of musical styles and distinct rhythms, live performances, cherished Disney narratives, and appearances by some rarely seen Disney characters.

"The Adventure of Rhythm" unfolds an original tale about a group of archeologists who specialize in the study of musical instruments from various global cultures. They are excited to be on Adventure Isle, and eager to share the enchanting stories and rhythms they've gathered during their explorations with the audience.

The show seamlessly weaves together a series of musical vignettes that showcase five distinct musical genres: regional, big band, hip hop, Latin jazz, and pop. Audiences will be captivated by some of the most iconic songs from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as "Moana," "Mulan," "Pinocchio," "The Aristocats," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Wreck-It Ralph," and Pixar's "Turning Red." These tunes will enchant the audience with their compelling narrative lyrics and memorable melodies.

What sets this show apart is the unique format that allows guests to experience different versions of the performance. Each of the five musical styles leads the audience on one of two distinct adventures. Each version features a different lineup of characters, ensuring fresh and exciting surprises for guests each time they attend the dazzling spectacle.

Depending on the chosen musical adventure, guests will enjoy heartwarming moments with some of their favorite Disney characters, including Marie, Genie, and Aladdin. This dynamic approach not only enhances the show's replay value but also ensures a magical and memorable experience for all attendees.

Show info:

Date: June 3-October 7

Venue: Storyhouse Stage, Shanghai Disney Resort

