Animal adoption as of January 24

Three kids are waiting for their designated home during the winter.

Mickey is an affectionate and clingy boy. The cute little kitten is dreaming of a permanent loving home.

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male

Color: Black, brown and white

Health: Vaccinated, dewormed and neutered

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com



WeChat: BFC_520

Little Bean is a lovely male kitten with round golden eyes. He gets along well with other animals and is very friendly to human beings. He would be a very good member to an animal-loving family.

Age: 1 year Gender: Male

Color: White and black

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com

WeChat: PPAR_sh

Lai Lai is a quiet and docile girl. The friendly kid is desperately waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com



WeChat: jargroup