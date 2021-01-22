Animal adoption as of January 24
Mickey is an affectionate and clingy boy. The cute little kitten is dreaming of a permanent loving home.
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male
Color: Black, brown and white
Health: Vaccinated, dewormed and neutered
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Little Bean is a lovely male kitten with round golden eyes. He gets along well with other animals and is very friendly to human beings. He would be a very good member to an animal-loving family.
Age: 1 year Gender: Male
Color: White and black
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Lai Lai is a quiet and docile girl. The friendly kid is desperately waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup