Animal adoption and event as of January 17
JAR Group, Sichuan Xiangtianxia Catering Group and Cheer Share have launched an animal welfare program to keep Shangha’s four-legged friends warm this winter.
A total of 4,000 packs of cat food and 1,000 designated enclosed cat beds will be provided free to complexes and universities in Shanghai.
Animal lovers and volunteers in the city are welcome to submit an application and help any stray cats in their communities. Your act of kindness may save a life!
Adoption info
Ashley was rescued from a local apartment complex. The lovely and clingy girl is waiting for a permanent and loving home.
Info:
Age: About 5 months
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Vaccinated and dewormed
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
One day Little Hugh was found trapped in a sewer and later rescued by a group of firefighters called by his rescuer. The kitten gets along well with other animals at the shelter and would be an ideal companion to an animal-loving family.
Age: 5 months Gender: Male
Color: Orange and white
Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Du Du is a quiet, small-sized girl. The friendly dog is desperately waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup
Info:
Date: Through January 30
WeChat: Jargroup666 (You can also scan the QR code down below.)