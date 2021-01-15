Feature / Lifestyle

Animal adoption and event as of January 17

JAR Group has launched an animal welfare program to keep those furry four-legged friends warm in the cold winter.
JAR Group, Sichuan Xiangtianxia Catering Group and Cheer Share have launched an animal welfare program to keep Shangha’s four-legged friends warm this winter. 

A total of 4,000 packs of cat food and 1,000 designated enclosed cat beds will be provided free to complexes and universities in Shanghai. 

Animal lovers and volunteers in the city are welcome to submit an application and help any stray cats in their communities. Your act of kindness may save a life!

Scan the QR code to submit an application.

Adoption info

Ti Gong

Ashley

Ashley was rescued from a local apartment complex. The lovely and clingy girl is waiting for a permanent and loving home.

Info:

Age: About 5 months

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Vaccinated and dewormed

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Little Hugh

One day Little Hugh was found trapped in a sewer and later rescued by a group of firefighters called by his rescuer. The kitten gets along well with other animals at the shelter and would be an ideal companion to an animal-loving family.

Age: 5 months Gender: Male

Color: Orange and white

Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com

WeChat: PPAR_sh

Ti Gong

Du Du

Du Du is a quiet, small-sized girl. The friendly dog is desperately waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com

WeChat: jargroup

Info:

Date: Through January 30

WeChat: Jargroup666 (You can also scan the QR code down below.)

