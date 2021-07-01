Animal adoption as of July 1

Ti Gong

Pugsley is a lovely mixed puppy with great personalities. He can get along well with other animals as well as human beings.

Info:

Age: About 1 year

Gender: Male

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, neutered and vaccinated

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com



WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Dou Dou is a very affectionate and tame kitty. He was abandoned by his former owner in the hospital. The sweet and beautiful kid deserves a permanent home.

Info:

Age: 5 years

Gender: Male

Color: White, and black

Health: Vaccinated, defleaed, dewormed and neutered

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com



WeChat: PPAR_sh

Ti Gong

Anna is a friendly and smart puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Info:

Age: About 5 months

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed and vaccinated

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com



WeChat: jargroup