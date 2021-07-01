Animal adoption as of July 1
Pugsley is a lovely mixed puppy with great personalities. He can get along well with other animals as well as human beings.
Info:
Age: About 1 year
Gender: Male
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, neutered and vaccinated
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Dou Dou is a very affectionate and tame kitty. He was abandoned by his former owner in the hospital. The sweet and beautiful kid deserves a permanent home.
Info:
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male
Color: White, and black
Health: Vaccinated, defleaed, dewormed and neutered
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Anna is a friendly and smart puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Info:
Age: About 5 months
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed and vaccinated
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup