A rational design approach that brings warmth to life

Guan Li / Ti Gong

Who are they?

Paart Product Workshop was founded by Jin Hui and Tu Zhengyu in Hangzhou in 2020.

Following the workshop system in Germany, the duo carefully examines the relationship between materials, craftsmanship and products, and transforms materials to products by making isometric models. Paart insists on a rational way to reconcile conflicts in life, including product functions, materials, environments and cultures. They adopt the simplest design language to express their intentions, and bring warmth to life via design.

Tell us some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of.

Traditional Chinese architecture, as a medium of Chinese heritage, has gradually disappeared during the development of modern culture and the rapid expansion of cities. Timber from demolished buildings should be set up as a monument for people to cherish, instead of being discarded without a second thought. This idea gave birth to DEMÖ, which is built on reused timber. The unusual three-leg structure of DEMÖ might trigger anxiety over its balance, but it is exceedingly stable, even after the passing of time.

There is no defined role of DEMÖ but it's open for your exploration at home. DEMÖ's can develop new cracks during use, which can kick off the integration of DEMÖ with the specific context in which it's used. And one day, DEMÖ will be blended as part of the scene.

Hamm is made in collaboration with a wrought iron craftsman in rural China. The old hammering process restricts excessive polishing on the surface of metal and preserves the product in a more original way. The CNC (Computer numerically controlled) bending process transforms the product from a handicraft to an industrial product with precision. The chair follows a simple geometric presentation and aims to invoke the purest side of life. Sitting on Hamm, you can even feel a subtle warmth from ash wood.

Courtesy of Paart Product Workshop / Ti Gong

Are you currently involved in any project?

We are currently exploring the reuse of marble waste. Natural marble has a special charisma, inherited from the Earth that created it. Marble waste, no matter big or small, can be highly valuable, if we can find an appropriate way to present it in design.

We believe designers ought to take social responsibility, and one way is to search for innovative ways to reduce material waste and uncover new value from the waste.

Describe your design style.

At this early stage, we do not have a defined design style. We continue experimenting with different materials and various concepts to deliver a distinct final product. We take pride in expressing our design in a rational way, though the design concept can be emotional. Our final products always undergo a process of problem solving through rational thinking and experiments.

Where are you most creative?

We like to travel on busy streets in residential areas. On these streets, we can often find new inspiration that is often rooted in attitudes about life.

What do you collect?

We would like to collect items that do not make sense at different stages. Right now we like to collect products from 1960s Braun. These products balance industrial style and sleek modernity.

What will be the next big design trend?

A new trend is often a rethink about the present and a hope for new change. My perspective is that there will be a discussion about "over-design" in the near future, and design that can truly express the materials can invoke a stronger emotional connection with users. A design that does not intentionally hide flaws, embraces possible imperfection and is more real can be more acceptable in the future.