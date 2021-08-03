Feature / Lifestyle

A rational design approach that brings warmth to life

Yang Di
Yang Di
  16:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
Paart Product Workshop was founded by Jin Hui and Tu Zhengyu in Hangzhou in 2020.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  16:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
A rational design approach that brings warmth to life
Guan Li / Ti Gong

Jin Hui and Tu Zhengyu 

Who are they?

Paart Product Workshop was founded by Jin Hui and Tu Zhengyu in Hangzhou in 2020.

Following the workshop system in Germany, the duo carefully examines the relationship between materials, craftsmanship and products, and transforms materials to products by making isometric models. Paart insists on a rational way to reconcile conflicts in life, including product functions, materials, environments and cultures. They adopt the simplest design language to express their intentions, and bring warmth to life via design.

Tell us some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of.

Traditional Chinese architecture, as a medium of Chinese heritage, has gradually disappeared during the development of modern culture and the rapid expansion of cities. Timber from demolished buildings should be set up as a monument for people to cherish, instead of being discarded without a second thought. This idea gave birth to DEMÖ, which is built on reused timber. The unusual three-leg structure of DEMÖ might trigger anxiety over its balance, but it is exceedingly stable, even after the passing of time.

There is no defined role of DEMÖ but it's open for your exploration at home. DEMÖ's can develop new cracks during use, which can kick off the integration of DEMÖ with the specific context in which it's used. And one day, DEMÖ will be blended as part of the scene.

Hamm is made in collaboration with a wrought iron craftsman in rural China. The old hammering process restricts excessive polishing on the surface of metal and preserves the product in a more original way. The CNC (Computer numerically controlled) bending process transforms the product from a handicraft to an industrial product with precision. The chair follows a simple geometric presentation and aims to invoke the purest side of life. Sitting on Hamm, you can even feel a subtle warmth from ash wood.

A rational design approach that brings warmth to life
Courtesy of Paart Product Workshop / Ti Gong

Hamm chair 

Are you currently involved in any project?

We are currently exploring the reuse of marble waste. Natural marble has a special charisma, inherited from the Earth that created it. Marble waste, no matter big or small, can be highly valuable, if we can find an appropriate way to present it in design.

We believe designers ought to take social responsibility, and one way is to search for innovative ways to reduce material waste and uncover new value from the waste.

Describe your design style.

At this early stage, we do not have a defined design style. We continue experimenting with different materials and various concepts to deliver a distinct final product. We take pride in expressing our design in a rational way, though the design concept can be emotional. Our final products always undergo a process of problem solving through rational thinking and experiments.

Where are you most creative?

We like to travel on busy streets in residential areas. On these streets, we can often find new inspiration that is often rooted in attitudes about life.

What do you collect?

We would like to collect items that do not make sense at different stages. Right now we like to collect products from 1960s Braun. These products balance industrial style and sleek modernity.

What will be the next big design trend?

A new trend is often a rethink about the present and a hope for new change. My perspective is that there will be a discussion about "over-design" in the near future, and design that can truly express the materials can invoke a stronger emotional connection with users. A design that does not intentionally hide flaws, embraces possible imperfection and is more real can be more acceptable in the future. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     