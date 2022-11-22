The Double 11 shopping festival is over. For things that don't quite fit, or we just don't like, here's a step-by-step guide on returning items on Taobao.

Double 11 has come and gone, and among the frenzy of things bought and sold, there are inevitably a few that ended up damaged, don't fit, or we simply don't like.

Good thing – Taobao has made its return policy fairly simple and straightforward.

Here's a how-to guide on returning items on Taobao.

First thing first, find out your refund policy:

Step 1: You need to check the refund policy.

You should focus on two points – "Seven-day no reason refund" (七天无理由退换) and "Shipping insurance" (运费险), and check them on the item pages.

Step 2: Locate and click on the item you don't want anymore. Click on "Refund" (退款) and confirm. The refund will be returned to your account immediately.

The Double 11 discounted items basically follow the "seven-day no reason refund," which means you don't need to give any reasons for the return, but it has to be done within seven days of receiving your purchase.

Some sellers offer free "shipping insurance," or you can buy it by yourself when you finalize payment. It means the seller will cover a certain amount of the return delivery cost in case you choose to return the item.

Now, you've figured out the return policy on your purchase.

Next, learn how to return items, in different scenarios.

Make a refund before it gets delivered:

Step 1: Go to "My Taobao" (我的淘宝) and click on "Not yet delivered" (未发货).

Make a refund after items are delivered:

If the item has already been delivered but you haven't received it yet, you should take the following steps.



Step 1: Go to "My Taobao" and Click on "Not yet received " (待收货).

Step 2: Locate and click on the item. Click on "Refund or exchange" (退换) and choose "Refund (items not yet received)" (退款, 无需退货).

Step 3: Choose "Item not yet received" (未收到货) in "Item status" (货物状态). Then click on "Reasons for refund" (退款原因).

You can choose from six options:

"I don't like it/I don't want it" (不喜欢/不想要)

"I've negotiated with the seller to refund" (与商家协商一致退款)

"Empty package" (空包裹)

"Item never arrived" (快递/物流一直未送到)

"No tracking record" (快递/物流无跟踪记录)

"Item damaged and I've refused the parcel" (货物破损已拒收)

Make a refund after receiving your order:

After receiving the item, you may find some issues like a problem in quality, or perhaps you simply don't want it anymore. At this time, you need to check the item's condition, and then communicate with the seller.



If the item you're returning is faulty or defective, the seller is obliged to pay return shipping charges. If there's nothing wrong with the item itself quality-wise, and it's just a matter of you not liking the color or agonizing over the wrong size, then you have to pay to get it sent back. Bear in mind that the item has to be in its original, unworn condition for a full refund.

Step 1: Go to "My Taobao" and click on "Not yet received."

Step 2: Locate the item and confirm receipt of the item (确认收货).

Step 3: Click on "Review" (待评价). Locate and click on the item you want to return.

Step 4: Click on "Apply for after-sale service" (申请售后) and choose "Refund and return item" (我要退货退款).

Step 5: Now it's the "Reason for return" (退款原因) round again! This time you have a different set of options to choose:

"Wrong order info/ I don't like it/ Poor item performance" (拍错/不喜欢/效果不好)

"Get allergic after use" (使用后过敏)

"Material not as described" (材质与商品描述不符)

"Size not as described" (大小尺寸与商品描述不符)

"Time of manufacturing/expiring date not as described" (生产日期/保质期描述不符)

"Crudely made/flawed" (做工粗糙/有瑕疵)

"Wrong item" (卖家发错货)

"Fake brand" (假冒品牌)

"Missing item/item broken or dirty" (收到商品少件/破损或污渍)

Step 6: Now you can organize the return on the same page. You can choose from three return modes, two of which require you to use "Cainiao Guoguo" (菜鸟裹裹), Taobao's built-in courier system.

No matter which mode you choose, you need to communicate with the seller first and ask for the return address.

Find and click on "Contact the seller" (联系卖家), then copy and paste the following info into the conversation box: "我想退货退款, 请给我退货地址, 谢谢." ("I want to make a return and refund. Could you please give me the address to return the item to? Thanks.")

"Pick-up service" (上门取件) means that you can simply place your order online and wait for a deliveryman to pick it up at your door. It's best to download the "Cainiao Guoguo" app to operate properly.

"Return item by myself" (自行寄回) means that you have your own way to return the item and you don't need to use Taobao's channel.

"Return at Cainiao courier station" (寄件点自寄) requires you to go offline to the Cainiao courier station. This mode is pretty handy if there's a Cainiao courier station near your house.

Now just wait until the seller is made aware and the refund rolls in!