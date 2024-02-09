Feature / Lifestyle

China's fascination with dragons: What's behind it?

The world has long been captivated by dragons and dragonlore, and China perhaps more than most, with the Year of the Dragon deemed the most auspicious sign to be born under.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Li Fei, Ma Xuefeng. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Li Fei.

The dragon has always been considered the best sign in the Chinese zodiac. Of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, the dragon is the only mythical beast, and the only one that does not exist in real life.

For many, dragons symbolize power, wealth, and good luck. Therefore, the Year of the Dragon often sees a baby boom, as parents believe it is the most auspicious sign to be born under.

Check out the video to know more interesting stories of dragons with Fiona.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
