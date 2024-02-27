Feature / Lifestyle

Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
The Singapore Tourism Board is wooing travelers from China with its "Made in Singapore" campaign at Xintiandi.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi
Ti Gong

Sentosa

Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi
Ti Gong

Marina Bay

With the mutual visa exemption between China and Singapore taking effect on February 9, Singapore has been wooing Chinese tourists.

The Singapore Tourism Board has launched a series of activities under its "Made in Singapore" campaign at Shanghai's famed Xintiandi neighborhood in Huangpu District through early March.

The pop-up activities use naked-eye 3D displays to show Marina Bay, Singapore's diverse culinary culture, and its rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Guests can enjoy Marina Bay's stunning light and music performances and read about the "Lion City's" diverse architecture.

Visitors will receive an interactive postcard and win items from the gashapon vending machine.

The Asia-Pacific premiere of "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" opened in Santosa in early February and runs through April 21.

Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi
Ti Gong

A photo opportunity

Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi
Ti Gong

New Year celebrations in Singapore

Lights inspired by the Forbidden Forest and showcasing Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts characters create a magical outdoor trail. Visitors will encounter Hippogriffs, Unicorns and Nifflers.

"The mutual visa exemption policy has sparked Chinese tourists' enthusiasm and made business and leisure trips easier for both countries," said Singapore Tourism Board's China branch chief representative and executive director Andrew Phua.

The Shanghai Pudong International Airport's border inspection authority reported more than 20,000 journeys by nationals of both nations entering and exiting the airport in six days after the regulation took effect.

China's domestic travel operators said that Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, all visa-free for Chinese travelers, were popular outbound destinations for the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi
Ti Gong

A visitor discovers a bit of Singapore in Shanghai.

Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi
Ti Gong

The Singapore Tourism Board activity in Xintiandi.

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-10:30pm, through March 10

Address: Lane 123, Xingye Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区兴业路123弄

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Pudong
Xintiandi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     