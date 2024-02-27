Singapore woos locals with tourism campaign in Xintiandi

The Singapore Tourism Board is wooing travelers from China with its "Made in Singapore" campaign at Xintiandi.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

With the mutual visa exemption between China and Singapore taking effect on February 9, Singapore has been wooing Chinese tourists.

The Singapore Tourism Board has launched a series of activities under its "Made in Singapore" campaign at Shanghai's famed Xintiandi neighborhood in Huangpu District through early March.

The pop-up activities use naked-eye 3D displays to show Marina Bay, Singapore's diverse culinary culture, and its rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Guests can enjoy Marina Bay's stunning light and music performances and read about the "Lion City's" diverse architecture.

Visitors will receive an interactive postcard and win items from the gashapon vending machine.

The Asia-Pacific premiere of "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" opened in Santosa in early February and runs through April 21.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Lights inspired by the Forbidden Forest and showcasing Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts characters create a magical outdoor trail. Visitors will encounter Hippogriffs, Unicorns and Nifflers.

"The mutual visa exemption policy has sparked Chinese tourists' enthusiasm and made business and leisure trips easier for both countries," said Singapore Tourism Board's China branch chief representative and executive director Andrew Phua.

The Shanghai Pudong International Airport's border inspection authority reported more than 20,000 journeys by nationals of both nations entering and exiting the airport in six days after the regulation took effect.

China's domestic travel operators said that Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, all visa-free for Chinese travelers, were popular outbound destinations for the Chinese Lunar New Year.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-10:30pm, through March 10

Address: Lane 123, Xingye Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区兴业路123弄