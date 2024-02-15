Join Arina to witness a village wedding in Jiangsu
Arina was invited to a wedding during the Spring Festival holiday in Lianyungang. It was her first time to go to a Chinese wedding. How did she like it?
Arina was invited by her colleague, Sophie, to a wedding during the Spring Festival holiday in Lianyungang in the neighboring Jiangsu Province. It was Arina's first time to go to a Chinese wedding.
She prepared a gold jacket, which is the color of Chinese New Year, and a hongbao, the wedding gift money. How did she like the ceremony? Let's check it out!
