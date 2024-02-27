Swedish designer reflects beauty and elegance in her work

Charlotta Gandolfo launched her namesake fashion label in 2018, which has since proven wildly popular among influential women.

Courtesy of Charlotta Gandolfo

Tell us about yourself before we talk about your brand.

I am Charlotta Gandolfo, and I'm from Sweden. I have been in China since 2008. I live in the center of Shanghai with my French-American husband and our very multi-cultural daughter. I am the founder and creative director of my fashion label Charlotta Gandolfo.



Why did you choose to start your business in Shanghai?



I wanted to be a good role model for my daughter and raise her to live with courage, act with integrity, and follow her dreams. She inspired me to make a change and express myself creatively.

Charlotta Gandolfo, the brand, creates luxurious silk pieces for people taking the road less traveled. In both custom-made and unique fabrics, our collection is ultra-comfortable, relaxed, yet sensual and can be dressed up and dressed down depending on mood and occasion.



Courtesy of Charlotta Gandolfo

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable?

Everyone, not only friends but also people you meet randomly, is always willing to help and support. I would never have been able to create this brand without the support I got from the Shanghai community. It has rallied for me and cheered for me, and during COVID-19, it carried me. I am eternally grateful.



What were you trying to bring to the local community?

I'm bringing my own very personal and authentic perspective on beauty and style. I find that when I create solely for myself, without my customers in mind, it resonates with more people compared to a creation that is made to please the public. It sounds a bit counter-intuitive, but I find it to be the truth.



What are the biggest challenges in setting up a business here?

COVID-19 is the obvious answer, but another China-specific challenge in fashion is about being copied. But I try to view it as a compliment.

How do you stay motivated?

I am incredibly privileged and grateful to live this life and express my vision daily. I am very aware of how lucky I am, and I don't take it for granted. Considering this, staying motivated is easy.



What was the moment that made you proud?

It is difficult to choose. When we opened our flagship store in Taikoo Li in Chengdu, or when global superstar Shakira wore our outfit multiple times, or when we were awarded Best Fashion Brand in Chengdu International Fashion Week, or our big parties and fashion shows with luxury hotels, my friends and I were always together. There have been many highlights that I cherish.



Courtesy of Charlotta Gandolfo

Courtesy of Charlotta Gandolfo

What are you working on?

Finalizing the new collection with so many new and unique pieces. I'm beyond excited to share.

Who is the female role model who has inspired you?

Growing up, my very stylish and inside-out beautiful aunt was a huge source of inspiration. Always kind, always generous, always impeccably dressed and groomed — and always with a warm smile and a sense of humor.

Today, my friends inspire me daily. Many of my pieces are named after friends who keep inspiring me with their warmth, smarts, style, wit and generosity. The very first dress I ever made is called the Regina Dress after one truly incredible and inspirational friend.



Do you have any advice for women entrepreneurs?

Stay true to your vision. It's what will set you apart. Listen to others, but own your decisions. And just do it. If you have a dream, start realizing it now. Life isn't a rehearsal.

