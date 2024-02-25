How to respond to emergencies in Shanghai?

To be forewarned is to be prepared. We take care of you, so here is the basic information you need to know about emergency contacts in Shanghai.

Every Shanghai resident should familiarize themselves with three primary emergency numbers: the police (110), ambulance (120), and fire (119). Having these numbers at your fingertips, whether memorized or saved in your phone, is a fundamental step in ensuring a swift response during emergencies.

In this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local", we'll explore the vital emergency numbers, shed light on their roles, and provide insights to help you navigate potential crises.