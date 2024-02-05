The Dragon Year's significance extends to our cosmic surroundings

A new cosmic cycle begins on February 10 with the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of power and prosperity in Chinese astrology.

In Chinese metaphysics, feng shui remains an intriguing and culturally rich practice. As we step into the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of power and prosperity in Chinese astrology, its significance is not just limited to traditions but extends to our understanding of our cosmic environment. The Year of the Dragon, which begins on February 10, marks the beginning of a new cosmic cycle.



Feng shui, sometimes misinterpreted as superstition, is deeply rooted in the observation of celestial patterns and their influences on Earth. The "Liu Nian," or annual feng shui cycle, examines how changes in the cosmic environment, particularly within our solar system, affect Earth's geomagnetic field. This year, the dragon's energy, viewed through the feng shui lens, provides a unique perspective on environmental impacts that go beyond folklore.

The upcoming Year of the Dragon heralds a period of distinctive cosmic dynamics because celestial movements, particularly the position of Jupiter, have a significant impact on the annual feng shui cycle.

"If handled properly, you can benefit greatly from feng shui," says Su Bocheng, a full-time feng shui consultant based in Shanghai. He describes feng shui as a combination of Chinese philosophy, environmental science, and meteorology, supported by geography, astronomy, and human physiology.

In feng shui, Jupiter's orbit, which shifts by 30 degrees annually, affects Earth's energy dynamics. Completing a full 360-degree cycle over 12 years, it aligns with the Chinese zodiac's 12 animals, with each year having its own unique energies.

During the Dragon Year, this annual movement brings Jupiter into the southeast position, a location known as the Tai Sui or Grand Duke Jupiter.

In other words, Jupiter in feng shui represents the Tai Sui. Wherever Jupiter is located at a given time, that specific position is referred to as the Tai Sui position for that period.

This position is approached with reverence and caution in feng shui, suggesting minimal disturbance to its potent energy field. When Jupiter occupies this position, its formidable energy is believed to bring about significant changes. Ancient wisdom holds a belief: "Offend Tai Sui, and misfortune follows."

Jupiter's southeast energy field has a direct impact on the northwest, known as the "Sui Po" or Year Breaker location, which feng shui interprets as forceful and disruptive.

Why is Jupiter so influential? Jupiter is the solar system's largest planet, with a mass 318 times that of Earth and a volume 1,321 times greater. Its gravitational heft translates into a significant impact on Earth.

Ancient Chinese wisdom ingeniously aligned human destinies with Jupiter's position, a testament to their astronomical brilliance and the notion of harmony between heaven and humanity.

Above Earth, seemingly motionless, the Big Dipper, or "Beidou" in Chinese, accompanied by two fainter stars, also exerts a constant, unyielding influence on our world.

"The immense energy emanating from Jupiter and these nine stars significantly influences our planet. These cosmic changes are viewed as crucial in molding the environmental energies that have a direct and profound effect on human existence," feng shui consultant Su says.

According to the principle that "everything embodies tai chi (energy flow)," each aspect of the world possesses its own tai chi diagram or space, whether it be a room, a house, a company, or a geographical area, divided into nine directions: center, east, west, south, north, southeast, northeast, northwest, and southwest.

Su offers some basic feng shui tips for arrangements in the home for the Year of the Dragon. Believe it or not, these might well help you dodge bad luck and welcome a wave of positive energy.

In the Year of the Dragon, the center is a space of controversy and disputes, prone to conflicts and disagreements. The center of any structure, be it a home or an office, is a hub of unrest. In some buildings, this central spot may coincide with high-traffic areas like staircase entrances or elevator lobbies. These characteristics can contribute to a negative influence on individuals.

The Southeast is the Tai Sui, an unfavorable position associated with illness that can also attract malevolent individuals. Given how powerful Jupiter's energy field is in this position, it is best not to disturb it or make any changes to it.

The northwest position is a mixed bag, a blend of both positive and negative aspects. It is a "Wen Chang" (Scholar Star) position because the Nine Stars influence it. As the name suggests, this location is conducive to reading, learning, and intellectual pursuits. Individuals in this area tend to have good mental abilities and a clear memory.

Jupiter's presence, however, has the potential to disrupt its favorable characteristics because it is in the "Sui Po," or year-breaker position. While there might be good things in this direction, they just can't seem to flourish.

West is the most unfavorable Dragon Year position, representing "disaster and calamity." It often results in illness and misfortune. It's considerably worse if this position is near an office desk, a stairwell, the main door, or a location with sound systems. This area should remain undisturbed and quiet. Regularly living or sleeping in a bedroom facing west is also bad for your health.

The South, too, is not favorable. It is prone to conflicts and disputes, attracting malevolent people, jealousy, underhanded schemes, and rumors.

The Northeast is a very auspicious direction that is associated with authority, clear thinking, excellent leadership qualities, efficiency in handling affairs, and is also beneficial for financial fortune.

The North is quite advantageous, as it is the location of the tiny Wealth Star, which favors financial luck.

The ideal position in the Year of the Dragon is in the Southwest, which represents joy. It is fortunate to be in the position of the large Wealth Star.

The Peach Blossom is in the East, which is good for romance and making new social contacts.

In a nutshell, this year's advantageous positions are southwest, northeast, north, and east, while the others present obstacles.

Su suggests modest solutions to bring alleviation in less favorable situations. Here are a few tips:

Center: Hang a red lantern or set a red carpet to help resolve arguments and disagreements.

West: Place a metal toad, especially one made of copper. The more metal it contains and the larger its size, the better it is at channeling positive energy. It's important to have only one metal toad; having two is not recommended.

In Chinese tradition, the toad symbolizes transformation and fortune. It is thought to possess the ability to turn negative energy into positive, rich energy. When choosing a toad, avoid ones made of clay or wood, as they can have negative effects.

South: Use a "Hua Sha" bottle to replicate ocean energy. Various materials are placed into this container to recreate the sea's relaxing influence. The materials utilized vary, but they are intended to evoke the ocean's serene and harmonious attributes.

Southeast: Hang copper wind chimes. You can choose between a single wind chime or a set of six, both of which should be constructed of copper.

Northwest

Use water to cultivate plants like Lucky Bamboo, as water flow can deflect and guide bad or stagnant energy away from the area.

