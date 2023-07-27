﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  17:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Kate Jones, a creative director and interior stylist, was among the handful of people who moved to Shanghai for work during the pandemic.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  17:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0

Kate Jones knew exactly what she wanted when she found her apartment in Shanghai. Her requirements were simple: discretion, brightness and character.

"As soon as I walked in, I could feel the energy. I put in an offer right away because it was the perfect choice for me," the New Zealander said.

This newly refurbished apartment is in a 76-year-old building on Xingguo Road. Every aspect of the apartment has been carefully considered: The living and dining rooms are spacious and open to allow for easy movement, and the bedroom has generous proportions that are indicative of elegance and comfort.

Jones, a creative director and interior stylist, was among the handful of people who moved to Shanghai during the pandemic to work with the Bicester Collection China which operates two shopping villages in Shanghai and Suzhou. It was her second stint in the city after spending some time here in 2008.

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts
Dong Jun / SHINE

Kate Jones is founder of At Liberty Studio and the co-owner of Kahoko Heirloom Rugs.

"Looking at homes in the city has turned from a necessity into a hobby," she remarked. "After living in Hong Kong, where the selection is depressing unless you pay a high price, seeing such a selection here is liberating.

"I'm also pleasantly pleased by the level of renovations on rental apartments. I saw this the last time I was in Shanghai, but it has since spread."

She chose her current location because, post-COVID, she wanted to return to enjoying the community she lives in.

"I could immediately sense a community here. Every day on my way to work, my neighbors greet me at the bottom of the stairs; the lanes are full of diverse people and a community that cares for cats.

"I never get tired of this leafy neighborhood. I'm constantly discovering new things, whether it's architectural details (I'm now enamored with wooden-gate doors) or passing by buildings mentioned in historical literature. There's a romantic vibe to the area," she continued.

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts
Dong Jun / SHINE

The open kitchen and the dining nook are wide and open to facilitate movement, with trees outside the window.

Jones is co-creator of Kahoko Heirloom Rugs and founder of At Liberty Studio.

"I managed to turn my curiosity and love for craft, art, travel, and connecting people into a career," she explained.

And her great taste contributed to the delightful conclusion of this abode filled with artsy details.

"My style is an eclectic mix of old and new. I'm not trying to create a specific style; it's just the objects I collect, pieces from the brands, artists and craft people with whom I collaborate.

"I want people to feel at ease and curious as soon as they walk into my house. They should want to sit and read, explore the art, put on a record – sit back and relax."

Jones converted this 90-square-meter apartment into a cozy haven. "It's much smaller than my previous apartment in Shanghai, but it feels like a warm hug every day when I come home."

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts
Dong Jun / SHINE

A Chiavari armchair, a Kahoko rug by August Krogan-Roley, and a little Ed Bats sculpture decorate the living area.

"The flat has 'good bones.' I love the small circular window, the view out to a typical garden from the bedroom, the large green tree in front, and the high ceilings. There is a lot of love about this place."

It was a matter of adding her own personal touch while allowing its inherent character to shine through.

Inspired by American artist and designer Donald Judd, who displays all of his items (no drawers on his desk, no doors on his cupboard), Jones applies the same principle to all of the areas.

"I try to do this as much as I can. It ensures that I purchase things carefully, use them thoroughly, and do not develop a hoarding habit. I also enjoy having books near me because I frequently read two or three novels at once and re-read my favorite sections of books."

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts
Dong Jun / SHINE

The dining nook is ideal for reading and reflection. The statue was a gift from artist Gidon Bing, and the lamp was left by the landlords. In the evening, a big Cire Trudon candle (Abd El Kader scent) illuminates the table.

The home is filled with design pieces from brands and artists sold through At Liberty Studio (www.at-liberty.com), as well as a number of items designed specifically for Jones.

Her favorite dining chairs are handcrafted in Chiavari, Italy. The original Chiavari chairs by Eligo, an exceptional Italian design studio that works with local craftspeople to ensure their unique craft thrives.

"I love the variety of design and how lightweight and durable these chairs are; they truly are pieces that, with proper care, will last across multiple generations," Jones said.

In the bedroom, she has two of her favorite pieces from the Ariake Collection, the Sake Tables. Jones adores these for their simplicity and functionality; the lids lift to reveal storage compartments. "All of the staining is done by hand; you can tell these items were made with love."

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts

Jones' favorite book, "Stories and Reflections" by Axel Vervoordt, is displayed in the dining alcove window alongside Portuguese charred vases by Origin Made and her Japanese brass incense holders.

Every room features Kahoko Hierloom rugs (https://kahoko.org), which are handcrafted in Kenya by Rift Valley weavers.

"I love them. They immediately offer comfort and personality to the rooms. "They also feel great and require little upkeep," Jones added.

The artist edition in the lounge is by American artist August Krogan-Roley, and the running in the kitchen is from their collaboration with New Zealand artist Gidon Bing.

A mix of contemporary and traditional silhouettes and ornamental pieces are strategically placed to balance the old with the new. Artworks important to her are also displayed in various locations, contributing to the unique atmosphere.

"I'm fortunate enough to have works done by friends." One piece is by Portuguese artist Joao Vasco, who was residing in Hong Kong at the time but now has a studio in his hometown of Lisbon. "This is one of three pieces in a series. The other pieces are in the homes of two of my friends in Los Angeles and London."

Jones also purchased an etching by Hong Kong-based artist Charles Munka, who now lives and works in Sado Island, Japan.

"I admire Charles' work because he draws a lot of inspiration from found objects. This sculpture is made from a dried cement sack found in the rear of a boutique I owned in Hong Kong about 12 years ago."

A lifestyle that is reflected in collections and home comforts
Dong Jun / SHINE

Keiji Ashizawa designs this mobile storage unit. It stores periodicals and incense among other things. A statue-turned-vase is perched on top.

"Another notable piece is by my friend Sal Viscuso, an actor and artist who lives in Hollywood. I remember seeing him on M*A*S*H as a kid, and we happened to sit next to each other at a dinner party in Los Angeles. Sal and I became fast friends and spent a lot of time in his studio and at his house talking about life, art, and how to enjoy the moment," she added.

Jones collects artifacts that hold memories for her. She has a little brass sculpture that was presented to her by artist and craftsman Gidon Bing that she treasures.

"He is one of the most talented people I've ever met, as well as one of the most down-to-earth and humble people. He always inspires me, and I enjoy having his art around me."

The flat must be a constant source of joy for the eyes and reflect who we are.

"The items I collect and the small spaces of comfort around my home reflect my lifestyle. It comes quite naturally and instinctively. I don't have a formula or design plans; I just live in the space and let it lead me."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     