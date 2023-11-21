Garden party raises curtain on performance series at new arts, culture complex

An autumn art and culture garden party at the NEW BUND 31 in the Pudong New Area raised the curtain on a series of performances at the newly opened cultural and commercial complex.

Ti Gong

"The Sound of Music," a Broadway original musical, is set to present a feast for the ears and eyes at the grand theater of the state-of-the-art BOCOM NEW BUND 31 Performing Arts Center, from Wednesday through December 10.

Ti Gong

An original show of NEW BUND 31, "Live the Dream," will lure the audience into a world of dream with a rich display of lights and colors. Musical actor Zheng Yunlong, drama monologue queen Huang Xiangli, singer Shun Zi, and jazz band The Red Groove Project will star in the show.

A symphonic concert by conductor Chen Xieyang; Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music; reputable soprano Huang Ying; and the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, and the immersive Broadway musical "Great Comet" are also on the playbill.

Ti Gong

An intangible cultural heritage exhibition featuring exquisite and beautiful Miao embroidery works runs through December 31 at the complex.

Miao embroidery, which features intricate patterns and vibrant colors, has been passed down from generation to generation and is a unique and invaluable part of China's intangible cultural heritage.

Ti Gong

On Sunday, the complex turned into a party venue filled with joy and laughter with performances, a bazaar and interactive activities, inviting residents from nearby communities to savor the charms of arts and culture.

Guests were also welcomed to the theater's backstage area on a guided tour.