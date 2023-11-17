In Shuibei, all that glitters is only gold

As the sun rises over Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, Shuibei's small lanes and lively markets become a vibrant tapestry of gold transactions.

In the heart of Shenzhen's Shuibei area, where the pulse of commerce beats strongest, a dazzling spectacle unfolds daily.

As the sun rises over the tropical city, the narrow streets and bustling marketplaces of Shuibei come alive, transforming into a vivid tapestry of gold trading that captivates the senses.



Shopfronts adorned with glittering displays entice both buyers and traders alike. The air is filled with the harmonious clinking of gold chains and the triumphant digital payment transaction sound of a successful deal.



Shuibei, once a fishing village and a 15-minute high-speed train ride to and from Hong Kong, has transformed into China's premier gold capital.



I dive headfirst into this gold labyrinth, flanked by towering gold shopping malls like Shuibei International, Shuibei Yihao and Jinzuo Yinzuo, among others.

My eyes are immediately met with a dazzling array of gold jewelry. The glint of precious metals sparkles in every direction, from necklaces to bracelets to rings.

It's like entering a mesmerizing world where the stalls are all glittering with gold. But appearances clash with expectations in this vibrant marketplace, where the plain-looking stalls feel oddly mismatched with treasures as opulent as gold. Because there are far too many!

Each booth, adorned with a plethora of gold bracelets and accessories, gives me the impression that they are inexpensive and easily available.

I spot a young girl is livestreaming her gold jewelry to her followers on the smartphone. Her wrist is adorned with no less than ten bracelets, each one intricate and beautiful. I can't help but feel a pang of concern at how casually she handles these expensive pieces – just a brief calculation tells me that she's wearing tens of thousands of dollars on her wrist alone.

A Chinese proverb goes: "China looks to Shenzhen for its gold, and within Shenzhen, all eyes turn to Shuibei."

Shuibei, as a key player in the industry, supplies more than half of the country's gold jewelry items. Due to its proximity to the Hong Kong free trade port, the area benefited significantly from the influx of capital and technology brought by gold and jewelry entrepreneurs from Hong Kong.

As early as 1981, a Hong Kong businessman established the first gold and jewelry processing facility, laying the initial foundation for Shuibei as a gold hub. The business began to take shape as it gained traction, encompassing a varied range of people such as refiners, designers, bullion dealers, researchers, traders, and consumers.

Venturing into the heart of China's gold capital unveils a kaleidoscope of designs. Traditional Chinese motifs seamlessly blend with avant-garde international trends, showcasing the versatility of the offerings. The golden hues of every shade catch the tropical sunlight, casting a warm glow that bathes the surroundings.

Shuibei weaves together the worlds of wholesale and retail. Wholesale traders are striking gold here, both metaphorically and literally. Yes, top-tier gold jewelry brands you can name are also making their way to Shuibei for sourcing. Meanwhile, individual buyers are looking for treasures that are worth their weight in gold in the teeming retail shops.

But despite the abundance, you should not assume that the store owners will treat you like a VIP customer just because you're buying something big. They're used to dealing with gold jewelry on a daily basis and don't pay much attention to individual shoppers.

Pure gold, once dismissed as old-fashioned and obsolete, has seen a sustained surge in popularity in recent years.

Tmall's "Double Eleven" pre-sale data for this year showed that the transaction volume of gold products surged by more than 250 percent over the previous year.



It's worth mentioning that a sizable amount of these transactions are linked to the younger demographic, particularly those under the age of 35, showing that buying gold jewelry is becoming a new trend in young people's current purchase patterns.

In Shuibei, young buyers take center stage in front of the counters as they meticulously examine the array of gleaming bracelets, necklaces, rings, and other exquisite ornaments.



There's a fundamental explanation for the teeming crowds visiting Shuibei: the pricing strategy for gold jewelry here. Unlike brand stores, gold is often priced here based on current market gold rates, with the addition of lower processing fees.

This price system allows buyers to acquire gold jewelry at a lower cost than they would if they purchased from a branded outlet, providing them with a more cost-effective option.

"I made a special trip here to splurge nearly 100,000 yuan on gold jewelry for my wedding last month," said Xiao Zhu, 29, a buyer from Beijing. "And I'm here again because, with the recent dip in gold prices, I think it's the perfect time to make another purchase."



Another major draw is the designs. The market in Shuibei symbolizes a blend of heritage and modernity, with the contrast of ancient-style gold, painstakingly carved using traditional skills, and the modern attraction of hard gold, created using cutting-edge technology.

As I meander through the gold-laden landscape, I can't help but be impressed by the displays of the ubiquitous yellow metal, which range from delicate pieces to more robust ornaments.

With its matte finish and sand-like texture, ancient-style gold jewelry beautifully captures the warm tone of gold. It's luxurious yet understated with muted opulence.

These works incorporate traditional Chinese cultural elements such as Ru-Kiln azure, Song-Dynasty brocade, Dunhuang paintings, and seasonal themes, imparting auspicious connotations and exuding a romantic Eastern appeal.



Modern and fashionable designs of hard gold jewelry include geometric patterns, pieces imbued with Western Roman architecture, ethnic influences, and even animated characters.



By incorporating a trace amount of alloy to increase the hardness of pure gold, it becomes more resistant to scratches and deformation, allowing for complex craftsmanship such as gem-mounting, pearl-inlay, and enamel-coating, resulting in stylish appearances.



This technology enables 24-karat gold products to be both hollow and firm, making pure gold more affordable while maintaining its investment value.



Gold jewelry production is no longer completely dependent on manual craftsmanship. Combined with artisanal abilities, sophisticated technologies such as electroforming, lost-wax casting, CNC precision cutting, and intelligent micro-setting have broadened the world of possibilities for innovative gold products.

The trip to Shuibei is more than just an examination of the gold markets; it is a revelation of a culture that is inextricably linked to the city's character. As I cross the pedestrian bridge, leaving the golden kingdom behind, I carry not only some gold pieces but also the memories of an unusual marketplace, its golden history, and the bright promise of tomorrow yet to come.