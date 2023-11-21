﻿
Dive into the charm of a Chinese-style fashion extravaganza

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  12:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-22
Embark on a visual journey as Fiona explores the enchanting world of a Chinese-style fashion show by Ribo. 
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  12:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Li Fei. Subtitles by Li Fei.

Ribo, a Chinese design group with a 25-year history, recently showcased their 2024 Spring&Summer designs in a unique Chinese-style fashion show. Drawing inspiration from family dinners based on the 24 solar terms, the show seamlessly integrated diverse Chinese cultures into its designs. 

Renowned Chinese actress Ni Ni, celebrated for her elegant Chinese-style fashion, graced the event. Follow Fiona to explore the captivating showcase.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
