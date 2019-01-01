Something you may not have seen in 'All the World's a Stage'

What do the people in the video look like? How do they engage back stage? Shanghai Daily adds a special bonus episode "Behind the Scenes." Let's take a look!

The newly released city promotion video "All the World's a Stage" produced by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Daily wowed audiences at the CIIE earlier this month.

The video shows people from different backgrounds with diverse skills achieving their dreams in Shanghai, from a musician to the owner of pot sticker shop, from a volunteer at a community school, to a social media influencer. They present their professional selves front of stage.

