Dance to live music on a night at a museum

The newly opened Fotografiska Shanghai will welcome the city's hip crowd on Friday evening with a mix of music and museum tour.
Courtesy of Fotografiska Shanghai

The newly opened Fotografiska will welcome the city's hip crowd with a vibrant party, DJ performances, and a night tour of the museum's four exhibitions on Friday.

Guests can tour the four-story warehouse, which has been converted into Fotografiska Shanghai, in the Suzhou Creek neighborhood. The exhibitions feature the works of four photographers, Feng Li, Edward Burtynsky, Fan Xi, and Samson Young, who capture the cultural legacies of both Eastern and Western traditions.

Courtesy of Fotografiska Shanghai

Samson Young's artwork on display

These works question conventional viewpoints while bridging the gap between large-scale documentary works and aesthetic experiences. This captivating, multidimensional visual feast will conclude at 11pm on Friday. 

Guests can then head for the Night at the Museum, sipping cocktails at the private lounge or simply enjoying the river view from the terrace.

Courtesy of Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai is housed in a former warehouse which was built in the 20th century.

The industrial warehouse that houses Fotografiska Shanghai was built in the early 20th century. Fotografiska, a leading photography art organization that was founded in 2010, opened its first Asian venue in Shanghai recently. 

Along with UCCA, OCAT, Sihang Warehouse, and other prominent art galleries, this emerging art neighborhood is poised for further expansion.

Date: November 24, 9pm-1am

Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: 127 Guangfu Rd

Price: 120 yuan (including Museum ticket with complimentary first drink)

Free entrance for Fotografiska member, with complimentary first drink

To reserve a table please email at reservations@fotografiska.com.cn or call 021-52992728

