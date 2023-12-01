How to ride a shared bike and use bike-sharing apps

Sara, a big fan of bike-sharing who moved to Shanghai three months ago, shows the two main bike-sharing apps and gives tips on how to navigate their Chinese interface.

With its large streets and flat topography, Shanghai is a perfect city to bike! Riding a bike is often quicker than the metro and cheaper than a taxi. Not to mention the chance to discover hidden spots and street food stands all around the city (and bonus: do some sports!).

Sara, a big fan of bike-sharing who moved to Shanghai three months ago, shows the two main bike-sharing apps (Meituan and HelloBike), and gives tips on how to navigate their Chinese interface. She explains how to unlock the bikes, get through the ID verification, purchase subscriptions and figure out where to park.

