Tokusatsu superheroes have arrived in city

"Tamashii Nations x Heroes Station" carnival, with Ultraman, Kamen Rider and Super Sentai, now at the IMIX Park mall.
Ti Gong

Giant Ultraman installations.

Attention! Tokusatsu superheroes have arrived and assembled in Shanghai!

With the opening of the "Tamashii Nations x Heroes Station" carnival, Ultraman, Kamen Rider and Super Sentai appeared at the IMIX Park mall on Saturday. This is the first time the top three have been exhibited together.

Translating to "special effects" in Japanese, tokusatsu usually refers to live-action effects-heavy Japanese films and TV shows, somewhere between fantasy and science fiction.

Ti Gong

Tomoya Warabino at the opening ceremony.

Tomoya Warabino, the leading actor of the 33rd entry of the Ultraman Series: Ultraman Blazar gave a special performance at the opening.

Through January 3, 2024, stage shows of battles between superheroes and monsters will be presented every weekend. There will be fan meetings as well.

Don't worry if you can't make it to the shows because there's more to explore at the 1,000-square-meter exhibition area.

Ti Gong

Life-size installations.

Five-meter-high Ultraman Tiga, Ultraman Dyna and Ultraman Gaia stand at the outdoor square for you to take photos with.

Inside the mall, life-sized Ultraman Z, Delta Rise Claw, Kamen Rider Zero-One and other characters are also on display, some set against a backdrop of classic scenes in the TV series.

Also, special products, including limited editions that have debuted at the carnival, are available at pop-up stores.

Ti Gong

Ready for action.

If you go:

Date: 10am-10pm, through January 3, 2024

Admission: Free

Venue: IMIX Park 静安大融城

Address: Lane 1111 Hutai Road, Jing'an District 静安区沪太路1111弄

Ti Gong

Various products are on offer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
