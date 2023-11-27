Kerry Parkside brings festive fun, with its "Find Your Light" winter celebrations

Kerry Parkside in Pudong has begun its "Find Your Light" winter celebrations, with locals and expats enjoying the festive season with parades, activities and more.

Ti Gong

Winter holiday celebrations have begun at Kerry Parkside as a popular haunt for local expats, bringing a series of festive fun through the new year.

The mall, in Pudong's Huamu Subdistrict, known for its popularity among expats, raised its curtain on the "Find Your Light" winter holiday celebrations last weekend with the illumination of a 12-meter-high Christmas tree.

Jingle the bells under the tree to make its lights change colors.

On December 23 to 25, Santa Claus will show up to meet visitors. Meanwhile, a cheerful crowd of costumed characters will parade through the mall with giant puppets in the shape of suns, butterflies and other festive imaginary.

Ti Gong

A three-day dragon-themed garden party will take place from December 1 to 3 in celebration of the 2024 Year of the Dragon, based on the Chinese zodiac. The event will feature DIY workshops making dragon-shaped headgear, a range of dragon-related products, and fun activities.

Through January 1, 2024, live music, stage shows and other performances will be staged.

A giant furry creature is also on display. With a green body and a red nose, it comes from German illustrator Daniela Kunkel's "The Little We" picture book series. He'll be waiting for a hug in the chilly winter.

Ti Gong

Date: Through January 1, 2024

Venue: Kerry Parkside 浦东嘉里城

Address: 1378 Huamu Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区花木兰1378号