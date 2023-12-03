Kung Fu Panda exhibition punches above weight

Crystal Plaza in Qiantan, an emerging international community, is presenting a "Kung Fu Panda's Adventure with Dragon" exhibition to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

Ti Gong

Knock! Knock! Kung Fu Panda has arrived in Shanghai!

"Kung Fu Panda" is an animated franchise created by DreamWorks with a wuxia story about a panda named Po who becomes a kung fu master, and guards the peace with his friends. Since debuting in 2008, the first three movies have made more than $1.8 billion globally.

To celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon in February 2024, Crystal Plaza in Qiantan, an emerging international community, has presented a "Kung Fu Panda's Adventure with Dragon" exhibition for locals to spend an authentically Chinese New Year.

Ti Gong

As a highlight, a giant dragon is winding through tens of floors at the western outdoor square of the mall, with Po, known as the Dragon Warrior, practising tai chi beside him. Around them are Master Tigress and Master Shifu who look down into the streets from the third floor.

Notably, as the exhibition raised its curtain on Saturday, nearly 100 people practiced baduanjin, an eight-sectioned Chinese workout, with Po.

Also a wuxi fantasy has been brought to life with classical scenes and settings reconstructed, adorned with Chinese elements such as red lanterns and bamboo-made pavilions.

Through March 31, 2024, themed fairs will be held.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through March 31, 2024

Venue: Crystal Plaza 晶耀前滩

Address: 308 Yaoti Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区耀体路308号