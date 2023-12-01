Feature / Lifestyle

Culture, tourism events planned for winter

Shanghai will host several culture and tourism activities this month to warm the city with love, music and bazaars during the winter chill.
Ti Gong

A file photo of the winter bazaar at the Jing'an Kerry Center and Anyi Road block

With the winter chill engulfing the city, a variety of culture and tourism events will be held this month to thaw the chill with warm currents of love and music, as well as the fun of bazaars.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced that they will hold a winter bazaar between Saturday and January 1 at the Jing'an Kerry Center and Anyi Road block in Jing'an District, featuring stalls with a festive ambiance.

There will be live music, red wine, and delicacies from around the world.

The Daxue Road pedestrian street in Yangpu District is also hosting a winter color festival through December 10.

Ti Gong

Winter festival on Daxue Road

There will be night carnivals, and visitors will be able to participate in a variety of interactive and trendy experiences.

The award-winning CEIBS Maple Choir will perform at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 18.

Members of China Europe International Business School founded the choir in 2014. The choir has received praise for its performances in the choral competitions of the 2021 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival and the 5th Vietnam International Choir Competition.

The love-themed concert aims to awaken the emotional resonance of the audience through the power of music and motivate people to face various adversities in life fearlessly, according to Wu Chunkan, council president and art director of the choir.

Ti Gong

The CEIBS Maple Choir

﻿
