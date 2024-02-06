Shopping villages team up to embrace Spring Festival

Bicester Village Shanghai and Bicester Village Suzhou are joining with Wang’s Handicraft and artist Zhu Jingyi to breathe new life into traditional New Year festivities.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, Bicester Village Shanghai and Bicester Village Suzhou are teaming up with the original Chinese handcrafted brand Wang’s Handicraft and cross-media artist Zhu Jingyi to breathe new life into traditional New Year festivities.

A series of events including a Dragon Dance Parade have been organized, creating a rich festive atmosphere and making it a must-visit destination this Spring Festival. The holiday period will feature major events such as lucky draws and special New Year offers from brands, offering a shopping experience filled with fashion allure. This initiative aims to leave every visitor with fond memories of the Chinese New Year and start the Year of Dragon in style.

The artistic installation Aoyu is a major highlight of this New Year's celebration. The unique creation, a 1.5-meter-long handcrafted lantern, utilizes satin fabric for enhanced durability against wind and rainwater.

Made by Wang’s Handicraft, a brand dedicated to the art of Chinese handcrafts, Aoyu showcases the meticulous dedication of artisans from Foshan, Guangdong Province, and took more than a week to finish.

Aoyu merges the head of a dragon with the tail of a fish, symbolizing the mythical transformation of a fish into a dragon, a motif deeply rooted in Chinese culture.

“Drawing inspiration from Anhui Province’s 600-year-old tradition of fish lanterns and the coastal fishermen's custom of making lanterns for safety and prosperity at sea, the Aoyu represents a vibrant tribute to these enduring practices,” said Wang Danqing, the founder of Wang’s Handicraft.

For the first time, Bicester Village Shanghai and Bicester Village Suzhou will host a Dragon Dance Parade, celebrating the Chinese New Year of the Dragon with a revival of traditional holiday flavors.

During the Spring Festival, a spectacular dragon dance parade will present a visual feast filled with traditional holiday spirit. Accompanied by the vibrant sounds of drums and gongs, a 30-meter-long "traveling dragon" will weave through the shopping village under dazzling lights, interacting with guests and delivering stunning performances.

Performers from the Kung Fu Family will carry lanterns symbolizing luck and blessings, spreading good wishes to the audience.

The parade will showcase versatile formations, painting a picture rich in traditional festive spirit. Guests can also become part of the dragon dance team, joining in the blend of traditional and modern cultural exchange, adding a unique touch of joy to the New Year holidays.

From February 2 to 17, Bicester Village Shanghai and Bicester Village Suzhou, in collaboration with over 400 brands, will offer a series of New Year events and multiple blessings, including lucky draws, surprise vouchers, New Year food pop-ups, lion dance celebrations, and a Valentine's Day pop-up area.

The villages are also partnering with more than 400 brands to deliver New Year treats. Brands like Loewe, lululemon, MaxMara, Marni, Valentino, and Barbour in Bicester Village Shanghai; and Christian Louboutin, Thom Browne, Ami Paris, UGG, Maison Kitsune, along with newly opened Salomon and Balmain in Bicester Village Suzhou; will offer exciting activities and a selection of products.